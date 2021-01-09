Delray Beach 2021: Frances Tiafoe vs Bjorn Fratangelo preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (8) Frances Tiafoe vs Bjorn Fratangelo

Date: 10 January 2021

Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2021

Round: Round of 16 (Second round)

Venue: Delray Beach, Florida, United States

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $349,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Frances Tiafoe vs Bjorn Fratangelo preview

Ranked No. 62 in the world, 22-year-old American Frances Tiafoe is showing signs of getting back to his peak 2019 form, when he was ranked in the top 30.

Tiafoe ended the 2020 season with some impressive results, which included reaching the fourth round of the US Open for the first time and winning an ATP Challenger in Italy. He also reached the semi-finals in Nur-Sultan.

Besides, he won the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award for taking a vocal stand against racial injustice during the Black Lives Matter movement.

Bjorn Fratangelo

His second-round opponent at the Delray Beach Open is the 27-year-American Bjorn Fratangelo. He is a former World No. 99, who is currently languishing at 274th.

Fratangelo had a prolific junior career and won the 2011 French Open junior boys title, defeating the reigning US Open champion Dominic Thiem. The American has struggled with injuries in recent years and played only 5 events in 2020, posting a 5-5 record.

Frances Tiafoe vs Bjorn Fratangelo head-to-head

Frances Tiafoe and Bjorn Fratangelo have never played each other on the ATP Tour, and therefore the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

The two have met on four occasions outside the ATP Tour, with Tiafoe winning their first encounter in 2015. Fratangelo won their next three matches in the 2015-16 period.

Frances Tiafoe vs Bjorn Fratangelo prediction

Frances Tiafoe

Tiafoe started off the 2021 season by registering an impressive 6-3, 6-4 first-round win over compatriot Donald Young at Delray Beach.

On the other hand, Fratangelo scored a 6-2, 6-2 win over American qualifier Kevin King. That marked his first win at the ATP Tour level since August 2019.

Fratangelo is a solid player but lacks a major weapon in his game that he can rely on to win easy points. After his injuries, he is yet to return to his peak physical conditioning.

Tiafoe has a much bigger game, built around his strong first serve and powerful groundstrokes which should enable him to win this match.

Prediction: Frances Tiafoe to win in straight sets