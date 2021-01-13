Delray Beach Open 2021: Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Korda

Date: 13 January 2021

Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2021

Round: Final

Venue: Delray Beach, Florida, United States

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $349,530

Match timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 1.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Korda preview

Hubert Hurkacz, the fourth seed at Delray Beach Open 2021, has been in impressive form this week. The 23-year-old hasn't dropped a set so far, making the final with three straight-sets wins.

Hurkacz came up against Chris Harrison in the semifinal, and ended up winning 7-6(4), 6-4 to reach his second career ATP singles final. He won his maiden singles title on tour last year, defeating Benoit Paire in the Winston-Salem Open final.

20 years old Sebastian Korda beats Cameron Norrie 6-3, 7-5 to reach his first career ATP final in Delray Beach.



Got a feeling this is the first... of many. Kid is great. pic.twitter.com/gEdlMcG0Am — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 13, 2021

On the other hand, USA's Sebastian Korda, who faces Hurkacz in the Delray Open final, has not had nearly as straightforward a path as the Pole. Two of Korda's four matches went to three sets, but he fought hard to knock out seeded players in Tommy Paul and John Isner.

Korda looked in excellent touch in the semifinal, claiming a 6-3, 7-5 win over Britain's Cameron Norrie. The 20-year-old won the Junior Australian Open in 2018, which shows his prowess on hardcourts.

This is Korda's maiden ATP singles final.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Hubert Hurkacz and Sebastian Korda have not faced off on tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Korda prediction

While Hubert Hurkacz has been impressive throughout the tournament, Sebastian Korda has looked increasingly dangerous as it has progressed. Both players enjoy playing on hardcourt, so this will likely be a match of fine margins.

Hubert Hurkacz hasn't dropped a set in the tournament so far

Hurkacz will rely on his big serve and powerful groundstrokes against the American. And Korda, who employs an aggressive style of play, will hope to use his smooth timing to claim his maiden ATP title on Wednesday.

This promises to be an exciting encounter, but the younger man might just have an edge given the fact that he has been tested more this week.

Prediction: Sebastian Korda to win in three sets.