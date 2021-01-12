Delray Beach 2021: Sebastian Korda vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs Cameron Norrie

Date: 12 January 2021

Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Delray Beach, Florida, United States

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $349,530

Match timing: Approx. 8 pm local time, 6.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Sebastian Korda vs Cameron Norrie preview

American wonderkid Sebastian Korda faces off against Cameron Norrie on Wednesday for a place in the final of the 2021 Delray Beach Open.

Korda came into Delray Beach with high expectations, having recently won the Eckental Challenger and reached the quarterfinal of Roland Garros. And the American has certainly delivered.

Following a relatively straightforward first-round win against Soon-woo Kwon, Korda has picked up high-profile wins over Tommy Paul and John Isner. That has helped him set up an unlikely semifinal with British No. 3 Cameron Norrie.

Cameron Norrie at the Delray Beach Open 2021

The Brit, currently ranked 74th in the world, slipped under the radar for much of 2020. But after a relatively strong finish to the year, he has defeated both Adrian Mannarino and Frances Tiafoe on his way to the semifinal and is now looking for the first ATP level final of his career.

Sebastian Korda vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

The semifinal encounter on Wednesday is the first between Sebastian Korda and Cameron Norrie on tour, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Sebastian Korda vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Sebastian Korda at the Delray Beach Open 2021

Given his superior ranking, Cameron Norrie is the favorite on paper. But Sebastian Korda is in better form right now, making their semifinal encounter a particularly difficult one to call.

Korda's quick-strike playing style relies on his heavy serve and smooth movement. Norrie on the other hand doesn't have a lot of firepower, but he does possess a solid baseline game that he can use to build points patiently.

The American has the proven ability to play big on his forehand and deal with big serves. He defeated John Isner, arguably the greatest server of his generation, in the quarterfinal. But Norrie's defense is significantly better than any of Korda's opponents this week, and the Brit would be particularly buoyed by the fact that he saved seven break points in his quarterfinal against Frances Tiafoe.

Although Norrie will test Korda's foot-speed across the court, the 20-year-old's big-hitting style is likely to continue paying dividends. And as the home favorite, he would have the added advantage in what could be a very tight semifinal.

Prediction: Sebastian Korda to win in three sets.