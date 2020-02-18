Delray Beach Open 2020: Reilly Opelka vs Ernests Gulbis, match preview and prediction

Reilly Opelka is the fourth seed in this year's tournament.

81! That's the record number of aces served in a three-set match and that could be broken when Reilly Opelka and Ernests Gulbis square off in the opening round of the 2020 Delray Beach Open on Tuesday.

With two big-serving players on show, there are bound to be a few fireworks.

It was Opelka who was part of the 81-ace match, blasting down 43 in his victory over fellow American John Isner. However, finding a way past Gulbis will not be so easy.

Ernests Gulbis' career has been plagued by injuries and inconsistency

Gulbis' serving strength originates not from his height or the trajectory that comes with it, but instead the raw power that he puts behind his first delivery.

Moreover, he can inject the same power that he generates on his serve into his groundstrokes as well, making him an extremely dangerous opponent on his day. Gulbis is also a great mover around the court, something that most big-serving players struggle with.

While Gulbis' off-court shenanigans have at times forced his tennis to take a back-seat, on days that his game is clicking, he can seem insurmountable.

Quick points are the way forward for Opelka.

For Opelka to be able to win this encounter, he will need to play to his strengths. Big serving and rushes to the net should be the recipe for success for Opelka.

Advertisement

The American is not going to win long rallies against Gulbis, as he could struggle to outmuscle him from the baseline. Therefore, he will need to try and take time away from the Latvian by serving big and shortening the points with approaches to the net.

On the other hand, if Gulbis can find a way to get a few decent returns into play, it will give him the upper hand in the contest.

Prediction: Gulbis to win in three sets.