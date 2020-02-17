Delray Beach Open 2020: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Nick Kyrgios

The main draw of Delray Beach Open, which is part of the ATP World Tour 250 series for men begins at Delray Beach, Florida on Monday.

The tournament which was previously called the Delray Beach International Tennis Championships prior to 2014, features some big names of the tennis world.

Top-seed Nick Kyrgios returns to action after missing the New York Open. The Australian was at Delray Beach last year, as well, and will meet American Tommy Paul in his first round match.

Tennys Sandgren who made it to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2020 is in the field at Florida and will face Kyrgios in the second round, provided both players get past their first-round matches.

Ugo Humbert

Frenchman Ugo Humbert who has had a busy season will be at Delray Beach. Humbert, who won the ASB Classic in Auckland, exited Melbourne Park early this year but made it to the quarter-finals of the New York Open before losing to Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.

American, Frances Tiafoe, who won his first ATP title at Delray Beach in 2018, will be in the fray this year while defending champion Radu Albot of Moldova will take on 2017 champion Jack Sock of America in a first-round match.

In another opening round clash, second-seed Milos Raonic will be up against New York Open runner up Andreas Seppi.

Doubles legends Bob and Mike Bryan, who will call it a day post the US Open later this year, will also be at Delray Beach one last time after having won five titles since 1999.

Here's all you need to know about the Delray Beach Open 2020 Schedule:

Date: February 17 - February 23, 2020

Category: ATP 250 Series

Location: Delray Beach Stadium and Tennis Centre, Delray Beach, Florida

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: US $602,935

