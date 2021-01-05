Delray Beach 2021: Tommy Paul vs Nam Ji-sung preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Tommy Paul vs Nam Ji-sung

Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2021

Round: Round of 32 (First round)

Venue: Delray Beach, Florida

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $349,530

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Tommy Paul vs Nam Ji-sung preview

American youngster Tommy Paul is all set to kick-start his season at the 2021 Delray Beach Open. The main draw action of the tournament will get underway on Thursday.

Seeded fifth at this year's tournament, Paul will be keen on improving his performance from last year. He had lost out to fellow American Frances Tiafoe at the second round hurdle in 2020.

First up for Tommy Paul this year is Korea's Nam Ji-sung, who will be playing in just his fifth main draw singles match on the ATP tour.

Nam Ji-sung (L)

The 27-year-old Nam has a career-high ranking of No. 238, and he largely competes in Challenger and Futures level tournaments. The match against Paul could, therefore, be a huge opportunity for the Korean.

Nam tends to play his best tennis on the hardcourt, a surface where he has won his last two Futures titles. He has also spent a considerable amount of time on the doubles court, and could surprise Paul will his efficient net game.

Nam's recent win-loss record, however, does not make for pretty reading. Playing in the shortened 2020 season, the 27-year-old amassed only two match wins and faced a slew of tough losses.

He will now be hoping for a complete reset ahead of the new season.

Tommy Paul vs Nam Ji-sung head-to-head

Tommy Paul will be looking to start his season with a deep run in Florida

This will be the first career meeting between Tommy Paul and Nam Ji-sung, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Tommy Paul vs Nam Ji-sung prediction

Tommy Paul enters this contest as the heavy favorite, and that's mostly owing to the vastly mismatched levels of experience between the two players.

That said, the young American has a slight tendency to over-press at the start of his matches. Nam Ji-sung would do well to make use of any opportunities that come his way early on.

But if Paul can some restraint in his attack (especially on that lethal forehand side), he might prove to have too much firepower for his opponent.

Prediction: Tommy Paul to win in straight sets.