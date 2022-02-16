Delray Beach Open 2022: Grigor Dimitrov vs Mitchell Krueger preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Grigor Dimitrov vs (Q) Mitchell Krueger

Date: 17 February 2022

Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Delray Beach, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $664,275

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis TV

Grigor Dimitrov vs Mitchell Krueger preview

Dimitrov at the 2022 Australian Open.

After a first-round bye, third seed Grigor Dimitrov will open his Delray Beach campaign against American Mitchell Krueger in the second round on Thursday.

The Bulgarian has not played since his second-round loss to Benoit Paire at the Australian Open last month. Dimitrov had high hopes heading into the season's first Slam, where he has done well in the past. But he was completely outplayed by Paire and slumped to a four-set loss.

Following his disappointing campaign in Australia, Dimitrov will be aiming to bounce back and post some strong results on American soil.

Mitchell Krueger at the 2019 Australian Open.

After making his way through qualifying, Mitchell Krueger defeated Jordan Thompson 6-2, 6-4 in the first round at Delray Beach. The American didn't lose serve the entire match and stayed solid on important points to seal his first win of the year.

Krueger mainly competes on the Challenger circuit, where he won three titles last year, two in singles and one in doubles.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Mitchell Krueger head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Mitchell Krueger prediction

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2021 Australian Open.

Given the massive gulf in rankings and experience, Dimitrov will be the overwhelming favorite to win this encounter. He hasn't had the greatest start to the season, but he really shouldn't struggle against a player who has only won a handful of matches on the ATP tour.

Krueger, meanwhile, will be hoping to rise to the occasion in front of his home crowd. The American has a steady baseline game and decent serve, but he lacks the weapons to truly test top players like Dimitrov.

The Bulgarian, for his part, will look to dictate play with his serve and forehand, and will also come forward to keep his opponent guessing. As long as he does not leak unforced errors, he should be able to come away with a straightforward win.

Prediction: Grigor Dimitrov to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram