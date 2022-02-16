Delray Beach Open 2022: Reilly Opelka vs Jack Sock preview, head-to-head & prediction

.

Match details

Fixture: (2) Reilly Opelka vs Jack Sock

Date: 17 February 2022

Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Delray Beach, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $664,275

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis TV

Reilly Opelka vs Jack Sock preview

Opelka at the 2022 Australian Open.

After an opening-round bye, second seed Reilly Opelka will square off against compatriot Jack Sock in the second round of the 2022 Delray Beach Open on Thursday.

Opelka has blown hot and cold this season. He was upset in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Set, but rebounded by reaching the semifinals of the Sydney Tennis Classic the following week. The American then suffered a third-round exit at the Australian Open.

The 24-year-old bounced back by wining his third career title at the Dallas Open last week. He defeated Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Adrian Mannarino, John Isner and Jenson Brooksby all in straight sets en route to the title. He was also involved in the longest tie-break in ATP history against Isner.

He will hope to build on that momentum and make another deep run in Delray Beach.

Jack Sock at the 2021 US Open.

Jack Sock, meanwhile, has struggled for form and fitness over the last few years. He had a career-best season in 2017, winning his first Masters 1000 title and peaking at No. 8 in the rankings.

But he has been in freefall ever since. Over the past two seasons he has mainly competed on the Challenger circuit, with a few main-draw appearances in ATP tournaments sprinkled in.

Sock competed in his first ATP event of 2022 at the Dallas Open, losing in the second round to Taylor Fritz.

He then entered the Delray Beach Open, where he defeated Daniel Altmaier 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the next round. The American has been putting in the hard work and will hope to see rewards this season starting with a strong run in Delray Beach.

Reilly Opelka vs Jack Sock head-to-head

The two have played against each other twice so far, with the head-to-head tied at 1-1. Sock won their most recent encounter at Roland Garros two years ago in straight sets.

Reilly Opelka vs Jack Sock prediction

Reilly Opelka at the 2021 French Open.

The two are in completely different stages of their careers at the moment. While Sock is attempting to regain some of his former glory, Opelka is continuing his ascent to the top of the game.

At the Dallas Open last week, Opelka hit 100 aces across four matches and did not drop serve even once en route to the title. Given that Sock is not a great returner, Opelka should be able to get plenty of free points. The 24-year-old has plenty of weapons apart from just his serve; he has a monstrous forehand, moves well for his size and is also comfortable at the net.

Sock, for his part, will be under immense pressure to serve well. Any missteps on his own service games will put him on the backfoot and Opelka will not cease to pounce.

Despite Sock's improvement over the last few months, he is unlikely to pose much of a threat to Opelka.

Prediction: Reilly Opelka to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram