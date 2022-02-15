Delray Beach Open 2022: Sebastian Korda vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (5) Sebastian Korda vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2022
Date: 15 February 2022
Round: First round (Round of 32)
Venue: Delray Beach, USA
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize money: $664,275
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video
Sebastian Korda vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview
Sebastian Korda will take on Thanasi Kokkinakis in an exciting first-round encounter at the 2022 Delray Beach Open on Tuesday.
Korda, the fifth seed, comes into the tournament having played only a handful of matches this year. The American had tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of the 2022 season, limiting his time on court.
Korda reached the summit clash at Delray Beach last year - losing out to Hubert Hurkacz - and will be looking to pick up right where he left off.
Kokkinakis, meanwhile, will be looking to capitalize on a solid start to the year. The 25-year-old lifted his first career title at the Adelaide International, much to the delight of the home crowd, before bagging the Australian Open doubles crown.
Kokkinakis comes into Delray Beach having scored several big wins in 2022 already, over the likes of Marin Cilic, John Isner and Frances Tiafoe. Needless to say, he will be feeling confident about his prospects.
Sebastian Korda vs Thanasi Kokkinakis head-to-head
This is set to be the first career meeting between Sebastian Korda and Thanasi Kokkinakis, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.
Sebastian Korda vs Thanasi Kokkinakis prediction
Given the huge gulf in their rankings, Sebastian Korda will enter this contest as a firm favorite. That said, the American will need to be wary of the in-form Thanasi Kokkinakis.
Kokkinakis possesses a big game built around a powerful serve. The 25-year-old was consistently registering double-digit aces during his title-winning run in Adelaide, and would be hoping for more of the same on Tuesday.
That said, Korda's well-rounded game should give him an edge in the longer rallies. The youngster is also much more consistent - both on serve and off the ground - than Kokkinakis, who is known to suffer from occasional lapses in concentration.
The Aussie could cause a few problems for Korda, but if the fifth seed can maintain a steady level he should be able to come through in the end.
Prediction: Sebastian Korda to win in three sets.