Delray Beach Open 2024 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Adrian Mannarino vs Marcos Giron

Day 3 of the 2024 Delray Beach Open will see the start of the second round matches.

Three seeded players were eliminated in the first round, with Dan Evans, Miomir Kecmanovic and Max Purcell being the casualties. The Brit lost 7-5, 6-0 to Jordan Thompson and slumped to his third consecutive defeat.

Purcell went down 7-5, 6-3 to qualifier Zachary Svajda, while Kecmanovic was upset by wildcard Patrick Kypson 6-4, 7-6 (3). Other players to make it to the second round include Radu Albot, Flavio Cobolli, Nuno Borges and Alex Michelsen.

With quarterfinal spots up for grabs, here's a look at the predictions for most of the matches lined up for Day 3 of the Delray Beach Open:

#1 - Adrian Mannarino vs Marcos Giron

Marcos Giron will look to contimue his good run of form at the Delray Beach Open too.

Giron flagged off his run at the Delray Beach Open with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win over Emilio Nava. Mannarino, on the other hand, received a first round bye as the fourth seed here.

The two faced off just last week in the semifinals of the Dallas Open and Giron scored an easy 6-1, 6-3 win over Mannarino. The Frenchman was not able to make any headway on his opponent's serve as he went 0/1 on break points.

Giron had won their previous encounter a few years ago at the 2021 Melbourne Summer Set as well. He now leads Mannarino 2-0 in the head-to-head. While the Frenchman has been more consistent with his results than the American, he doesn't seem to have a way to counter his gameplay.

If Mannarino comes out firing on all cylinders with a new gameplan, he could finally snap his losing streak against Giron. As for the American, if he maintains his current form, he shouldn't have a problem in extending his winning record in this rivalry.

Predicted winner: Marcos Giron

#2 - Constant Lesitenne vs Patrick Kypson

Kypson stunned fifth seed and last year's Delray Beach Open finalist Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round. He scored a 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over the Serb, which also marked his maiden victory at the ATP level.

Lestienne didn't encounter too many hurdles in his opener either as he got the better of Aleksandar Vukic 6-4, 6-4. The Frenchman has more experience on the main tour compared to Kypson, but has more losses than wins to his name. He went 6-19 last year and his record for this season is 2-3 so far.

Lestienne did shine on the Challenger circuit last year, where he won three titles. Kypson arrived at the Delray Beach Open having won the Challenger event in Cleveland. He carried the momentum to score a memorable win over Kecmanovic.

The home crowd will be in Kypson's corner as they'll look to carry him into another round with their vocal support. This is a good opportunity for the American to have a breakthrough on the main tour and he would be eager to capitalize on this opportunity as well.

Predicted winner: Patrick Kypson

#3 - Rinky Hijikata vs Matteo Arnaldi

Matteo Arnaldi is the sixth seed at the Delray Beach Open.

Arnaldi rallied from a set down to defeat Yoshihito Nishioka 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the Delray Beach Open. He rained down 21 aces and blasted 50 winners during the match. Hijikata was pushed to three sets in his opener as well, but found a way to get past Liam Broady 6-2, 1-6, 6-1.

Both have almost comparable results this season, though Arnaldi has been slightly better. The Italian is 5-3 this year, while Hijikata's win-loss record is 4-4. Both made it to the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International to start the season.

Arnaldi then reached the second round of the Adelaide International and the Australian Open, but Hijikata failed to make it past the first hurdle at the same tournaments. The latter snapped his losing streak with a win over Ethan Quinn at the Dallas Open, though he lost in the second round after that.

Arnaldi is touted as the next superstar from Italy and is expected to follow in the footsteps on his compatriot, Jannik Sinner. He reached the fourth round of last year's US Open and has cracked the top 40 of the ATP rankings as well.

The Italian has displayed a higher level of tennis compared to his opponent so far. If Arnaldi replicates his level from the previous round, he should have no trouble in getting past Hijikata.

Predicted winner: Matteo Arnaldi