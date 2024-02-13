Delray Beach Open 2024: Taylor Fritz vs Nuno Borges preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (1) Taylor Fritz vs Nuno Borges

Date: February 14, 2024

Tournament: Dallas Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Delray Beach Tennis Center, Delray Beach, US

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $661,585

Live telecast: United States - Tennis Channel | United Kingdom - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Taylor Fritz vs Nuno Borges preview

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 Australian Open.

Defending champion Taylor Fritz will square off against Nuno Borges in the second round of the 2024 Delray Beach Open.

Fritz was part of the US contingent at the United Cup, where they were the defending champions. While he won his singles tie against Cameron Norrie 7-6 (5), 6-4, he lost to Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-2. His compatriots didn't fare any better and the American team failed to make it past the group stage this time.

Fritz then competed at the Australian Open, where he reached the quarterfinals for the first time. He scored wins over Facundo Diaz Acosta, Hugo Gaston, Fabian Marozsan and last year's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the stage. He then lost to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in four sets.

Fritz next played just a lone singles rubber during the Davis Cup qualifiers. He easily defeated Vladyslav Orlov in straight sets as the United States moved on to the next round. As the top seed at the Delray Beach Open, he received a first round bye.

Borges was initially drawn against Dominik Koepfer in his opener here, but faced Gabriel Diallo instead after the German's withdrawal. The Portuguese landed the first blow in the opening set to go 2-0 up, but was unable to hold on to the early lead.

Borges regained the upper hand towards the end once again as he bagged three games in a row to take the set. The second set was a close affair and he even saved a set point on his own serve at 6-5. The 26-year old outplayed Diallo in the ensuing tie-break to win the match 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Taylor Fritz vs Nuno Borges head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Taylor Fritz vs Nuno Borges odds

Taylor Fritz vs Nuno Borges prediction

Nuno Borges at the 2024 Australian Open.

Borges' star is on the rise following his run at the Australian Open, where he made it to the fourth round of a Major for the first time. He even stunned the in-form Grigor Dimitrov in the third round, after which Daniil Medvedev showed him the door.

Borges played at a pretty decent level to oust Diallo and start his Delray Beach Open campaign with a win. Fritz had been in good form too this year, and will aim to begin his title defense with a win.

Fritz will be the heavy favorite as Borges is 0-5 versus top 10 opposition so far and has won just one set in his five losses to them. The American may need some time to adjust to the conditions since it'll be his first match here, but it'll be difficult to stop him once he finds his footing.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets.