Delray Beach Open 2025: Alex Michelsen vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (3) Alex Michelsen vs Cameron Norrie

Date: February 14, 2025

Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Delray Beach Tennis Center, Florida, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $680,140

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alex Michelsen vs Cameron Norrie preview

Alex Michelsen at the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Third seed Alex Michelsen will take on Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open 2025.

Following a first-round bye, Michelsen was up against fellow American Michael Mmoh in the second round. Neither player conceded any ground during their service games in the first set despite having a few break point chances, which led to a tie-break.

Mmoh pipped his younger rival in the tie-break on his fifth set point to take the set. Michelsen then raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set, after which his opponent retired due to an injury, sending him into his second quarterfinal of the year.

Norrie beat Zachary Svajda 7-5, 6-4 in his opener to set up a second-round meeting against Arthur Rinderknech. The Brit overcame a slow start as he recouped an early break deficit to get back on serve. He later held three set points on his opponent's serve at 6-5 but couldn't close out the set.

Rinderknech saved another three set points in the tie-break, and had one of his own as well, which he failed to convert. Norrie missed yet another set point, and finally got the job done on his eighth attempt to clinch the set. He broke his opponent's serve twice to go 4-0 up in the second set, and held on to the lead to score a 7-6 (9), 6-2 victory.

Alex Michelsen vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Norrie leads Michelsen 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at last week's Dallas Open in three sets.

Alex Michelsen vs Cameron Norrie odds

Alex Michelsen vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Cameron Norrie at the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Michelsen came up short in a tightly contested first set against Mmoh. He had just begun to mount his comeback when his opponent retired. The 20-year-old saved both break points that he faced, and won 73 percent of points on his first serve.

Norrie endured a tough fight from Rinderknech in the opening set, and it was smooth sailing for him after that. He managed to beat Michelsen a week ago in the first round of the Dallas Open. He rallied from a set down to do so as well.

Michelsen will be keen to avenge that loss, though it won't be that easy to beat Norrie. The latter extended his winning streak to eight matches at the Delray Beach Open, having won the title in his previous appearance in 2022. His current record at the venue stands at 10-3.

Michelsen, meanwhile, has registered his best result here by reaching the last eight. Norrie's counterpunching got the better of him last week. However, the American has more wins to his name this year than his opponent- eight against his rival's five, and his slightly better form could tip the scales in his favor this time.

Pick: Alex Michelsen to win in three sets.

