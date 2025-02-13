Delray Beach Open 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Reilly Opelka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Brandon Nakashima vs (WC) Reilly Opelka

Date: February 13, 2025

Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Delray Beach Tennis Center, Florida, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $680,140

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Brandon Nakashima vs Reilly Opelka preview

Brandon Nakashima at the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Brandon Nakashima and Reilly Opelka will clash in an all-American second-round showdown at the Delray Beach Open 2025.

Nakashima was up against Japanese qualifier James Kent Trotter in the first round. The latter punched way above his weight in the opening set, and went toe-to-toe with his established rival. Nevertheless, the American came out on top in the tie-break to claim the set.

Trotter's fight evaporated in the second set after playing brilliantly in the previous set. Nakashima broke his serve twice as he reeled off five straight games to register a 7-6 (2), 6-1 win.

Opelka commenced his campaign here against compatriot Christopher Eubanks. The former broke the latter's serve once in the first set, and held on to that advantage until the end to capture the set.

Eubanks raised his level in the second set but it wasn't enough. With neither player budging during their service games, the set went to a tie-break. Opelka gained the upper hand in it to score a 6-3, 7-6 (7) win.

Brandon Nakashima vs Reilly Opelka head-to-head

Opelka leads Nakashima 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the Sydney Tennis Classic 2022 in straight sets.

Brandon Nakashima vs Reilly Opelka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Brandon Nakashima

-105 -1.5 (+210) Over 25.5 (-120)

Reilly Opelka -125 +1.5 (-325) Under 25.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Brandon Nakashima vs Reilly Opelka prediction

Reilly Opelka at the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Nakashima snapped his three-match losing skid with his win over Trotter. It also marked just his second win of the season, and improved his record to 2-4. He didn't face a single break point throughout the match, and won 87 percent of points on the back of his first serve.

Opelka, a quarterfinalist at last week's Dallas Open, ousted Eubanks to remain unbeaten in first-round matches this year. His record for the year now stands at 8-3, with a runner-up finish at the Brisbane International being his best result. An injury forced him to throw in the towel while trailing 4-1 in the first set in the final, otherwise he had a pretty decent shot at hoisting the winner's trophy.

Opelka previously won his only encounter against Nakashima in straight sets. The first set was close but once he had that in the bag, he cruised to a win. His big serve has helped him out a lot this year, and he has fired 198 aces across his 11 matches thus far.

If Nakashima finds a way to effectively block Opelka from making the most out of his serve, then he has a shot to win this. However, based on how they've played this year, the latter will be the heavy favorite to come through this clash.

Pick: Reilly Opelka to win in straight sets.

