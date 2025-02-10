Delray Beach Open 2025 Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Brandon Nakashima, Cameron Norrie

Day 1 of the Delray Beach Open will take place on February 10, with some seeded players in action as well. Sixth seed Brandon Nakashima and seventh seed Miomir Kecmanovic will play their first-round matches whereas former World No. 8 Cameron Norrie will also begin his campaign.

Top four seeds Taylor Fritz, Alex Michelsen, Matteo Arnaldi and Marcos Giron received a bye in the first round, so they won't be in action on Day 1.

Here are the predictions for some prominent matches on Day 1.

#1. Brandon Nakashima vs James Trotter at the Delray Beach Open

World No. 43 Brandon Nakashima will face the Japanese qualifier James Trotter, who will be playing his first ATP Tour-level match.

The 25-year-old qualified for the main draw by stunning his compatriot Taro Daniel in a thrilling three-set match. But he will have to play much better to beat Nakashima.

Nakashima, who was ranked World No. 35 in September, did not have much success in his first four tournaments in 2025. He lost to another Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka in Dallas last week and at the Australian Open he was beaten by Ben Shelton in the first round. Nakashima has a 1-4 win-loss record in 2025 so far, but he has not lost to anyone ranked outside the Top 100.

Predicted winner: Brandon Nakashima

#2. Cameron Norrie vs Zachary Svajda

2022 Delray Beach champion Cameron Norrie will be making his first appearance at the event since winning the title. He is making his fifth main-draw appearance in Delray Beach and has a 8-3 win-loss record here.

The former World No. 8 has a 3-4 win-loss record in 2025, which he would like to improve by winning some matches in Delray Beach.

His opponent, World No. 169 Zachary Svajda has not played any ATP Tour main-draw match in 2025 yet, but he defeated his compatriot Stefan Kozlov and Ethan Quinn in the qualifying round.

Predicted winner: Cameron Norrie

#3. Miomir Kecmanovic vs Borna Gojo

2023 Delray Beach Open finalist Miomir Kecmanovic will face Borna Gojo, who got an entry by using his protected ranking.

Kecmanovic has a 7-5 win-loss record this season. He reached the semifinals at the Adelaide International last month and lost to Holger Rune in five sets in the third round at the Australian Open.

The Serb lost to Taylor Fritz in the 2023 Delray Beach final and has 4-3 win-loss record at the event. But his opponent is making his first appearance at the event and has not played a main-draw match at any ATP Tour event in 2025.

Predicted winner: Miomir Kecmanovic

#4. Alexander Shevchenko vs Michael Mmoh

World No. 88 Alexander Shevchenko will face the American qualifier Michael Mmoh in the first round. Kazakhstan's Shevchenko has a 3-4 win-loss record in 2025, which includes a win against World No. 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas at the United Cup.

Shevchenko has not played in Delray Beach in the past, but his 27-year-old opponent Mmoh reached the quarterfinals in 2023, when he lost to Mackenzie in three sets.

Mmoh's ranking dropped after missing most of the 2024 season due to an elbow injury, but he defeated Radu Albot and another Kazakhstani, Dmitry Popko in the qualifying round. He played in Dallas last week, where he lost to Casper Ruud.

Predicted winner: Michael Mmoh

