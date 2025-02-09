Delray Beach Open 2025: Kei Nishikori vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Kei Nishikori vs (WC) Mackenzie McDonald

Date: February 10, 2025

Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Delray Beach Tennis Center, Delray Beach, US

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $680,140

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports

Kei Nishikori vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

Kei Nishikori in action at the Dallas Open (Image Source: Getty)

Kei Nishikori will take on wildcard Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the Delray Beach Open on February 10. The wnner of the match will face either eighth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or James Duckworth in the second round.

Nishikori has produced some promising performances so far in 2025, winning six out of ten matches so far, notably reaching the final of the Hong Kong Open. The Japanese's last tournament was the Dallas Open, where he faced sixth seed Tomas Machac in the first round. The Czech produced a solid effort to win 6-2, 6-2.

Mackenzie McDonald is yet to play a single match on the ATP Tour so far in 2025, with the closest he came was competing in the qualifiers of the Australian Open. He reached the final round of qualifying after beating Alex Bolt and Brandon Holt, but lost to Belgium's Gauthier Onclin.

The American last competed at a Challenger event in Quimper and reached the second round after beating Adrian Mannarino 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. However, here, he lost 3-6, 6-7(2) to another Frenchman in Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg.

Kei Nishikori vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two is currently tied at 1-1. Their most recent encounter came in the second round of the US Open, with Nishikori grinding out a 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-7(5), 2-6, 6-3 win.

Kei Nishikori vs Mackenzie McDonald odds

Kei Nishikori vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

Nishikori is the higher-ranked player out of the two and looks in relatively better touch at the moment. Hence, he will enter the match as the favorite to win.

The Japanese's first-serve have not been particularly impressive since the Australian Open, as he has won just 73 out of 112 points (65.2%), serving six aces. His effective basline game and solid defense would come in handy, as would his ability to switch quickly from defense to offense when needed.

McDonald won 26 out of 33 points during his last match, which was a Davis Cup qualifier against Huang Tsung-hao and served three aces while also producing two double faults. The American loves to hit powerfully and he will look to make the most out of his flat aggressive forehand. His agility will also come in very handy.

Nishikori's recent promising performances combined with McDonald's lack of game time on the ATP Tour should see him come out on top and reach the second round at the Delray Beach Open.

Pick: Nishikori to win in straight sets.

