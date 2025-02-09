Delray Beach Open 2025: Learner Tien vs Adam Walton preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Learner Tien vs Adam Walton

Date: February 11, 2025

Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Delray Beach Tennis Center, Delray Beach, US

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $680,140

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports

Learner Tien vs Adam Walton preview

Learner Tien celebrates after winning a point against Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

19-year-old American Learner Tien will take on Australia's Adam Walton in the first round of the Delray Beach Open on Tuesday, 11 February.

Trending

Tien will be playing his first match since reaching the fourth round at the Australian Open 2025, where he earned his first Grand Slam main draw win and stunned the 2020 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the second round.

The Irvine, California native Tien, had lost his previous three Grand Slam matches, still went on to defeat Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the first round of the Australian Open 2025.

Tien edged the World No. 7 Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-7(8), 1-6, 7-6(7) in a marathon thriller and then defeated France's Corentin Moutet 7-6(10), 6-3, 6-3 to become the youngest player to reach the last 16 at the Australian Open since Rafael Nadal in 2005.

Tien was beaten by Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 1-6 but he broke into the Top 100 for the first time and now he is the youngest American in the Top 100 of the ATP Rankings.

World No. 88 Adam Walton will be coming to Delray Beach after winning the Brisbane Challenger final. The Australian defeated his compatriot Jason Kubler 7-6(6), 7-6(4) in the final.

At the Australian Open, he won the first 2 sets 6-4, 6-4 against Quentin Halys, but lost the next three sets 4-6, 6-7(4), 5-7.

Learner Tien vs Adam Walton head-to-head

Learner Tien and Adam Walton have never met on the ATP Tour before. They met once on the Challenger Tour in 2023, when Adam Walton won 6-2, 6-4 in Tiburon, but a lot has changed since then.

Learner Tien vs Adam Walton odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Learner Tien Adam Walton

(Odds will be updated once available)

Learner Tien vs Adam Walton prediction

Learner Tien was ranked World No. 230 when he last played an ATP 250 event in United States six months back in Winston-Salem. But then he won two Challenger titles and then reached the final of Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah.

If Tien can keep his same form going, it is a great opportunity for him to reach the Quarterfinal here, as his next match would be against the fourth seed Matteo Arnaldi, who lost the first round at the Australian Open and has won only two matches in his last six events since September 2024.

On the other hand, 25-year-old Adam Walton has 2-9 win-loss record in the ATP Tour matches in his career and 0-3 win-loss record in the ATP Tour matches in 2025.

His favorite surface is hard court, as he has reached 16 Challenger finals in his career and all of them were on the hard court. But he would take a long flight from Australia on Sunday, so he could be jetlagged.

Pick: Tien to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback