Delray Beach Open 2025: Mackenzie McDonald vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Fixture: Mackenzie McDonald vs (8) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: February 13, 2025

Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Delray Beach Tennis Centre, Florida, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $680,140

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Mackenzie McDonald vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

McDonald in action at the 2024 US Open (Source: Getty)

Mackenzie McDonald will face eighth-seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round of the 2025 Delray Beach Open on Thursday, February 13.

McDonald has primarily played in Challenger tournaments in 2025 so far. His best result came at the Challenger Oeiras 2, where he reached the semifinals. The American failed to reach the Australian Open main draw after losing to Gauthier Onclin in the qualifiers.

The Delray Beach Open marked McDonald's first main draw appearance on the tour this year. He faced Kei Nishikori in the first round. The spoils were shared after the first two sets. McDonald then held his nerves to avoid a tie-break in the final set, winning it in the twelfth game, and hence the match, 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-5.

Meanwhile, Davidovich Fokina's 2025 season commenced at the Hong Kong Open, where he suffered a first-round loss to Jaume Munar. The Spaniard had a decent campaign at the Australian Open, registering impressive comeback wins over Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jakub Mensik to reach the fourth round. He failed to reach the quarterfinals after losing to Tommy Paul.

Davidovich Fokina defeated Taro Daniel, 6-2, 7-6(2), in the Delray Beach Open first-round. The Spaniard claimed all his break point opportunities and was clinical with his serves to overpower the Japanese international. With this win, Davidovich Fokina's win-loss record for the season stands at 6-4.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

This will be their third meeting on the tour. Davidovich Fokina leads the head-to-head 2-0. Their previous encounter saw the Spaniard defeat McDonald 6-4, 6-2 at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mackenzie McDonald +140 +1.5 (-185) Over 21.5 (-145) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina -185 -1.5 (+125) Under 21.5 (+100)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Mackenzie McDonald vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Davidovich Fokina at the 2025 ATP 500 Dallas Open (Source: Getty)

McDonald has barely played on the tour this year. His performances across Challenger tournaments have been decent. However, the competition level on the main tour will be significantly more demanding for the American.

Davidovich Fokina's 2025 season has been a mixed bag so far. While the Spaniard has struggled with consistency, he has been effective in handling pressure situations, which was particularly evident at the Melbourne Major.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is expected to come out on top in this fixture. The Spaniard's aggressive playing style and clinical drop shots will be difficult for Mackenzie McDonald to manage.

Pick: Davidovich Fokina to win in straight sets.

