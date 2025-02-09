Delray Beach Open 2025: Marcos Giron vs Gabriel Diallo preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Marcos Giron vs (3) Gabriel Diallo

Date: February 10, 2025

Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Delray Beach Tennis Center, Florida, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $680,140

Live Telecast: United States - Tennis Channel | United Kingdom - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Marcos Giron vs Gabriel Diallo preview

Fifth seed Marcos Giron of the United States will take on Gabriel Diallo of Canada in the first round of the Delray Beach Open on Monday, February 10

Giron made a reasonable start to the year, reaching the second round of the Adelaide International. He then reached the third round of the Australian Open, where he lost in straight sets to eventual champion Jannik Sinner. The 31-year-old American is ranked 41st in the world and should be eager to do well on his home soil.

Diallo, the 23-year-old Canadian, is ranked 85th in the world. He has had an ordinary start to the year, having reached the second round of the Hong Kong Open and lost in the first round of the ASB Classic. He also reached the second round of the Australian Open, losing to Karen Khachanov of Russia.

Marcos Giron vs Gabriel Diallo head-to-head

Giron and Diallo have not faced each other at the ATP level yet. Thus, their head-to-head stands at 0-0 at the moment.

Marcos Giron vs Gabriel Diallo odds

Marcos Giron vs Gabriel Diallo prediction

Giron will start as the favorite in Monday's match. Image source - Getty

Giron and Diallo are strict baseliners, but the former has much more experience at the top level. Giron is also arguably in better shape than his opponent on Monday. However, Diallo has age by his side and should be better able to win the match if it extends beyond a certain point.

Giron has a decent serve and forehand and will look to dominate proceedings with it. However, Diallo can be a persistent player in the baseline exchanges and should look to play longer rallies to tire his opponent.

It should be a pretty even match, with Giron enjoying a slight edge. The home advantage should also count for the American in the match and he should be able to grind out a victory in the end to qualify for the next round.

Pick: Giron in three sets

