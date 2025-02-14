Delray Beach Open 2025: Marcos Giron vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Marcos Giron vs (7) Miomir Kecmanovic

Date: February 14, 2025

Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Delray Beach Tennis Center, Florida, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $680,140

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Marcos Giron vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Marcos Giron at the Davis Cup 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Home favorite Marcos Giron will face Miomir Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open 2025.

Giron was initially slated to begin his campaign here against Gabriel Diallo. However, he took over second seed Tommy Paul's place in the draw after his withdrawal. He also received a first-round bye, and was up against lucky loser Ethan Quinn in the second round.

Giron started the first set with a break of serve in his favor, and closed out the set in the same manner, though his younger rival did save three set points before caving in. The two were on even terms in the second set until the 31-year-old made his move when his opponent served to stay in the match at 5-4. He secured one last break of serve to score a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Kecmanovic commenced his campaign here with a comfortable 6-4, 6-4 win over Borna Gojo to set up a second-round date with Yoshihito Nishioka. Unfortunately, the latter withdrew from the tournament due to an injury, thus sending the Serb into the last eight without hitting a single ball.

Marcos Giron vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

Kecmanovic leads Giron 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the Delray Beach Open 2023 in straight sets.

Marcos Giron vs Miomir Kecmanovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marcos Giron -115 -1.5 (+185) Over 22.5 (-120) Miomir Kecmanovic -110 +1.5 (-275) Under 22.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Marcos Giron vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Miomir Kecmanovic at the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Giron didn't face a single break point and won a massive 96 percent of points on the back of his first serve against Quinn in the previous round. He has now advanced to his second quarterfinal of the season, and improved his yearly record to 6-2.

After a routine win over Gojo in his opener, Nishioka's withdrawal paved the way for Kecmanovic's path to the quarterfinals. He has also made the last eight for the second time this year, and improved his record to 8-5.

Giron was a semifinalist at the Delray Beach Open last year, while Kecmanovic was the runner-up here in 2023. The American has a 7-3 record here, and has made at least the quarterfinals in three of his four appearances. The Serb, on the other hand, has a 5-3 record at the venue.

Kecmanovic beat Giron en route to the final here a couple of years ago, coincidentally in the quarterfinals as well. Both have tasted a decent level of success here, and are somewhat evenly matched in terms of form and results at the moment. This could be a close encounter, and the American's prior record in Delray Beach could inspire him to raise his level and potentially turn the tide in his favor.

Pick: Marcos Giron to win in three sets.

