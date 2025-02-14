Match Details

Fixture: (4) Matteo Arnaldi vs (6) Brandon Nakashima

Date: February 14, 2025

Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Delray Beach Tennis Center, Delray Beach, US

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $680,140

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports

Matteo Arnaldi vs Brandon Nakashima preview

In Picture: Matteo Arnaldi (Getty)

Fourth-seeded Matteo Arnaldi will take on sixth-seeded Brandon Nakashima in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Delray Beach Open. Arnaldi has had an average start to the 2025 season so far. The Italian had one decent result, reaching the quarterfinal at the Dallas Open, where he lost to Jaume Munar in three sets.

Arnaldi's other results include a second-round loss at the Brisbane International to Reilly Opelka and a first-round loss against Lorenzo Musetti at the Australian Open. Being a top seed, he got an opening-round bye in Delarya Beach. He won his first match against home favorite Learner Tien, winning 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (1).

The Delray Beach Open is by far the best event for Brandon Nakashima this year. In the four events the American had played this year, he could not get past the second round, including three first-round exits.

However, Nakashima has shown signs of good form at Delray Beach. He opened his campaign with a 7-6 (2), 6-1 win over Japanese Qualifier James Trotter in the first round. In the next round, he faced an in-form Reilly Opelka. In a three-set tussle, Nakashima prevailed by winning 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Matteo Arnaldi vs Brandon Nakashima head-to-head

Nakashima has a 1-0 head-to-head record over Aranaldi. The American won the only match against the Italian at the 2022 ATP Next Gen Finals, winning 2-4, 4-3 (7), 4-3 (4), 3-4 (4), 4-2.

Matteo Arnaldi vs Brandon Nakashima odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Matteo Arnaldi TBD TBD TBD Brandon Nakashima TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Matteo Arnaldi vs Brandon Nakashima prediction

In his previous match against Learner Tien, Arnaldi won 65 percent of his service points and 36 percent of the return points; the Italian hit 24 aces. However, his overall serving remained erratic, as he faced as many as 14 break points in the match, and got his serve broken four times.

Nakashima, meanwhile, produced a quality performance against Reilly Opelka in the last match. He hit 14 aces and won 82 percent of the service points. He also won 40 percent of the return points, which is impressive against a big server like Opelka.

For Arnaldi to win this match, he needs to increase his second-serve efficiency as that is where Nakashima thrived against Opelka, winning 55 percent of the return points on second-serve. Given Nakshima's accuracy, he will be the favorite to win the match.

Pick- Nakashima to win in three sets

