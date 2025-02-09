Delray Beach Open 2025: Reilly Opelka vs Christopher Eubanks preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Reilly Opelka vs Christopher Eubanks

Date: February 10, 2025

Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2025

Round: First round

Venue: Delray Beach Tennis Center, Delray Beach, US

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $680,140.

Live telecast: United States - Tennis Channel | United Kingdom - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Reilly Opelka vs Christopher Eubanks preview

Opelka in action at the ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Former World No. 17 Reilly Opelka will take on Christopher Eubanks in the first round of the Delray Beach Open. After missing the start of the season last year, Opelka returned to the main tour at the Hall Of Fame Open in Newport.

He outfoxed the likes of Adrian Mannarino and Mackenzie Mcdonald en route to the semifinals, but couldn't make his mark against Alex Michelsen. He also reached the second round of the Citi Open, where he lost to Jordan Thompson in straight sets.

The American will enter Delray Beach on the back of a second-round exit in the Australian Open and a quarterfinal finish in the Dallas Open. He defeated the likes of Alexander Shevchenko and Cameron Norrie in Dallas but came up shy against Tommy Paul. The third seed edged past Opelka in straight sets, 7-6(3), 6-2.

Eubanks in action at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Christopher Eubanks, meanwhile, had a modest season last year by chalking up quarterfinal runs in the Halle Open and the Winston-Salem Open. He also reached the semifinal of the Hall Of Fame Open in Newport, where he lost to Marcos Giron in three sets.

The 28-year-old will enter Delray Beach on the back of early exits in Montpellier and Dallas. After entering the main draw via the qualifiers, Matteo Arnaldi outfoxed him in the first round of the Dallas Open, 6-3, 6-4. Eubanks will be eager to make amends on his second appearance at the Delray Beach Open this year.

Reilly Opelka vs Christopher Eubanks head-to-head

Opelka leads the head-to-head against Eubanks 2-0. He defeated the American most recently in the 2019 Citi Open in Washington.

Reilly Opelka vs Christopher Eubanks odds

Reilly Opelka vs Christopher Eubanks prediction

Opelka in the 2025 Australian Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Reilly Opelka has made an optimistic start to the season and looks sharp as compared to the last few months. The American has an excellent record in Delray Beach and also won the event in 2022. He will be fancying his chances of making a deep run this year.

Eubanks, on the contrary, is yet to make a valuable contribution this season. He has faired well on the ATP Challenger circuit in recent times but hasn't made a strong statement on the main tour. The American needs to mix up his strategy in order to challenge the best players on tour.

Two strong servers will face off for a spot in the second round of the Delray Beach Open. It will be exciting to see who breaks serve first and keeps the momentum going. Given their current form and past performances at the event, Opelka is the clear favorite, to begin with a win.

Pick: Reilly Opelka to win in straight sets.

