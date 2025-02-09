Delray Beach Open 2025: Reilly Opelka vs Christopher Eubanks preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Reilly Opelka vs Christopher Eubanks

Date: February 10, 2025

Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Delray Beach Tennis Center, Delray Beach, US

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $680,140

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports

Reilly Opelka vs Christopher Eubanks preview

Opelka in action at the 2025 ATP 500 Dallas Open (Source: Getty)

Reilly Opelka will face compatriot Christopher Eubanks in the first round of the 2025 Delray Beach Open on Monday, February 10. Opelka commenced the 2025 season at the Brisbane International.

He registered four consecutive straight-set wins to reach the final. However, the American failed to clinch the title as he was forced to retire early in the summit clash due to a back injury.

At the Australian Open, Opelka succumbed to a five-set defeat against Tomas Machac in the second round. He bounced back at the Dallas Open, registering impressive wins over Alexander Shevchenko and Cameron Norrie to reach the quarterfinals. However, he failed to secure a semifinal spot as he lost to defending champion Tommy Paul, 6-7(3), 2-6.

Meanwhile, Eubanks failed to reach the Melbourne Major main draw after losing to Tristan Boyer in the qualifiers. His first appearance on the tour this year came at the Open Occitanie. He defeated Alibek Kachmazov in the opener but lost to top-seed Andrey Rublev in the following match.

Eubanks registered consecutive straight-set wins to reach the Dallas Open main draw. He then suffered a 3-6, 4-6 defeat to eighth-seed Matteo Arnaldi in the first round. The American played a couple of Challenger-level tournaments this season. He reached the quarterfinals in Canberra but endured a first-round defeat in Oeiras.

Reilly Opelka vs Christopher Eubanks head-to-head

This will be their third meeting on the tour. Opelka leads the head-to-head 2-0. Their previous encounter saw Opelka defeat Eubanks 6-4, 7-6(3) at the 2019 Mubadala Citi DC Open.

Reilly Opelka vs Christopher Eubanks odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Reilly Opelka Christopher Eubanks

(Odds will be updated once available)

Reilly Opelka vs Christopher Eubanks prediction

Eubanks in action at the 2024 US Open (Source: Getty)

Opelka has had a decent start to the new season. The former World No. 17 seems to have regained his form after a disappointing run in 2024. He has been clinical in pressure points, winning eight of his 11 tie-breaks this year.

Eubanks has registered just one win so far on the tour. His win percentage on second serves has been concerning, as he averaged just 46.3% across the three matches. However, the American has recorded more aces against all his opponents so far.

While Eubanks could pose problems to some extent with his deadly serve, it will not be enough to overcome Opelka who has been in scintillating form lately. Hence, the latter is expected to come out on top in this fixture.

Pick: Opelka to win in straight sets.

