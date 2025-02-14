Delray Beach Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Taylor Fritz vs (8) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: February 14, 2025

Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Delray Beach Tennis Center, Delray Beach, US

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $680,140

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Taylor Fritz of the United States plays a shot against Denis Shapovalov of Canada in the Men's Singles Round of 16 match during day four of the 2025 Dallas Open - Source: Getty

World No. 4 Taylor Fritz will face Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Quarterfinal of the Delray Beach Open on Friday, 14 February.

Ad

Trending

Fritz, a two-time Delray Beach Open champion, defeated China's Yunchaokete Bu 7-6(4), 6-2 in his second-round match and holds an 8-3 win-loss record this season. He would be looking to lift his first trophy of the season after shocking defeats to Gael Monfils at the Australian Open and Denis Shapovalov at the Dallas Open last week.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has a 7-4 win-loss record in 2025 with his best result being a fourth-round appearance at the Australian Open last month. The Spaniard defeated Japan's Taro Daniel in the first round and Mackenzie McDonald in the second round. He will be looking to get his first win against a Top 10 opponent for the first time since stunning Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Canadian Open.

Ad

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina leads Taylor Fritz 2-1 in their head-to-head, with the Spaniard winning both their meetings on clay. Fritz won in straight sets when they met on the hard court at the Paris Masters in 2022.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain plays a shot against Matteo Arnaldi of Italy in the Men's Singles Round of 16 match during day four of the 2025 Dallas Open - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz TBD TBD TBD Alejandro Davidovich Fokina TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Taylor Fritz is on a nine-game win streak in Delray Beach and will be the favorite to go through. The 27-year-old reached the final at the Nitto ATP Finals 2024 and lifted the United Cup trophy with Team USA to start the season before his underwhelming campaigns at the Melbourne Major and Dallas Open.

Ad

Seeded No. 1 at the tournament, Fritz will look to gain some momentum before playing the ATP 500 Mexico Open in Acapulco and then the Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami Open.

Meanwhile, this is Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's debut at the Delray Beach Open, and the 25-year-old is yet to reach a final of any ATP hard court tournament. The Spaniard has a 7-29 win-loss record against Top 10 ranked players and has not reached the semifinal of any ATP Tour event since the 2023 Canadian Open. While he would be looking to improve on his 1-11 record in the last 12 quarterfinals, Fritz would be a hard opponent to get past.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback