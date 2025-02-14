Delray Beach Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Taylor Fritz vs (8) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Date: February 14, 2025
Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2025
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Delray Beach Tennis Center, Delray Beach, US
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hardcourt
Prize Money: $680,140
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports
Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview
World No. 4 Taylor Fritz will face Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Quarterfinal of the Delray Beach Open on Friday, 14 February.
Fritz, a two-time Delray Beach Open champion, defeated China's Yunchaokete Bu 7-6(4), 6-2 in his second-round match and holds an 8-3 win-loss record this season. He would be looking to lift his first trophy of the season after shocking defeats to Gael Monfils at the Australian Open and Denis Shapovalov at the Dallas Open last week.
Meanwhile, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has a 7-4 win-loss record in 2025 with his best result being a fourth-round appearance at the Australian Open last month. The Spaniard defeated Japan's Taro Daniel in the first round and Mackenzie McDonald in the second round. He will be looking to get his first win against a Top 10 opponent for the first time since stunning Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Canadian Open.
Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina leads Taylor Fritz 2-1 in their head-to-head, with the Spaniard winning both their meetings on clay. Fritz won in straight sets when they met on the hard court at the Paris Masters in 2022.
Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction
Taylor Fritz is on a nine-game win streak in Delray Beach and will be the favorite to go through. The 27-year-old reached the final at the Nitto ATP Finals 2024 and lifted the United Cup trophy with Team USA to start the season before his underwhelming campaigns at the Melbourne Major and Dallas Open.
Seeded No. 1 at the tournament, Fritz will look to gain some momentum before playing the ATP 500 Mexico Open in Acapulco and then the Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami Open.
Meanwhile, this is Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's debut at the Delray Beach Open, and the 25-year-old is yet to reach a final of any ATP hard court tournament. The Spaniard has a 7-29 win-loss record against Top 10 ranked players and has not reached the semifinal of any ATP Tour event since the 2023 Canadian Open. While he would be looking to improve on his 1-11 record in the last 12 quarterfinals, Fritz would be a hard opponent to get past.
Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets