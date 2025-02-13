Delray Beach Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Bu Yunchaokete preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Taylor Fritz vs Bu Yunchaokete

Date: February 10, 2025

Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Delray Beach Tennis Center, Delray Beach, US

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $680,140

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports

Taylor Fritz vs Bu Yunchaokete preview

In picture: Taylor Fritz (Getty)

Defending champion Taylor Fritz will begin his 2025 Delray Beach Open campaign with a second-round match against Bu Yunchaokete. 2025 began on a bright note for Fritz, as he helped the USA win the United Cup title, winning four out of his five matches, including the final tie against Hubert Hurkacz.

Trending

However, post the United Cup, the World No. 4 had a couple of disappointments. Being the fourth seed he lost in the third round of the Australian Open, losing 6-3, 5-7, 6-7 (1), 4-6 to 38-year old veteran Gael Monfils. Being the top seed, he also lost 6-2, 3-6, 6-7 (2) to Denis Shapovalov in the second round of the Dallas Open. At the Delray Beach Open, he got an opening-round bye as he is the top seed.

Bu Yunchaokete began his season with three straight first-round losses in his first three events: Hong Kong, Auckland, and the Australian Open. However, he reached the quarterfinal in Montpellier, where he lost 3-6, 4-6 to eventual champion Felix Auger-Aliassime.

In the next event in Dallas, Bu again had a first-round loss, this time to Jaume Munar, losing 5-7, 2-6. However, at the Delray Beach Open, the Chinese player started on an encouraging note, registering a dominant 6-2, 6-0 victory over Rinki Hijikata in the first round.

Taylor Fritz vs Bu Yunchaokete head-to-head

The head-to-head is 0-0 as this will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Taylor Fritz vs Bu Yunchaokete odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz -1000 -1.5 (-275) Over 20.5 (-120) Bu Yunchaokete +550 +1.5 (+180) Under 20.5 (-118)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Bu Yunchaokete prediction

Fritz has had a disappointing season so far, having two early-round exits in the first couple of events in the season so far. However, the American player has an excellent record at Delray Beach, having won the tournament for the last two editions in 2023 and 2024. He beat Miomir Kecmanovic and Tommy Paul in the respective finals.

Bu Yunchaokete has only played 26 matches on the ATP Tour so far. The Chinese player has just started to play at the highest level and is yet to reach a Tour final. However, he has nine hard-court titles from Challenger events and the ITF circuit.

Fritz will be the overwhelming favorite as he is the two-time defending champion and in much better form than his Chinese opponent.

Pick- Fritz to win in straight sets

