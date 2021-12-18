Denis Shapovalov claims third place at Mubadala World Tennis Championship after three-set win over Rafael Nadal

Denis Shapovalov made a fine comeback to defeat Rafael Nadal 6-7(4), 6-3, [10-6] to claim third place at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The Canadian started the match well, breaking in the opening game. He maintained his lead until 5-4 but faltered while serving for the set, allowing Nadal to claw his way back into the match. Nadal then saved a break point to go 6-5 up before Shapovalov held to take the set to a tie-breaker.

The former World No. 1 raised his level and earned four set points. Shapovalov saved two of them but Nadal converted at the third time of asking to take the opening set.

Shapovalov did not let his head drop and earned three break points in the second game of the second set. However, he was unable to cash in on any of them as Nadal held firm. But the Canadian was eventually able to get the decisive break to go 5-3 up. He held serve to take the second set and force a match tiebreak.

The Canadian maintained his level throughout the tiebreak to claim it 10-6 and clinch third position at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

After the match, Shapovalov said it was an "honor" to share the court with Nadal and wished him the best for the upcoming season.

"Any time I get to go on court against Rafa is an honor for me and it's great to see him back on court. Hopefully you have a great season and keep going on. Honestly, it's good to be here and it's been super enjoyable, I've played three great matches and would love to come back for many years," Shapovalov said.

Rafael Nadal will kick off his 2022 season in Melbourne

Nadal will be eager to win the Melbourne Summer Set next month

Rafael Nadal returned to action in Abu Dhabi after taking a few months off due to injury. The Spaniard will now shift his focus to the 2022 season.

Nadal will begin his campaign at the Melbourne Summer Set, where he is the top seed and the heavy favorite to take the trophy. Among the other players competing in the tournament are Reilly Opelka and Grigor Dimitrov.

Shapovalov, meanwhile, will head to Sydney to compete at the ATP Cup. He will represent Canada alongside Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Canada are drawn in Group C of the competition alongside Germany, Great Britain and the United States.

Edited by Arvind Sriram