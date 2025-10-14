Denis Shapovalov vs Leo Borg preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Stockholm Open 2025

Match Details
Fixture: Denis Shapovalov vs Leo Borg
Date: October 15, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Stockholm Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Kanglila Tennis Halem, Stockholm, Sweden
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $821, 456
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Denis Shapovalov vs Leo Borg preview
Denis Shapovalov will face Leo Borg in the second round of the Stockholm Open.
Shapovalov has raised his level this year. Apart from title-winning runs in Los Cabos and Dallas, he reached the third round in New York. Despite winning a set against Jannik Sinner, the Italian defeated him in the US Open.
The Canadian entered Stockholm after a third round exit in Shanghai. He started his campaign by cruising past Christopher O'Connell, but lost to Jiri Lehecka in the next round. Shapovalov is the third seed in Stockholm and will begin his campaign on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Leo Borg has been trying to find his potential on the ITF circuit. After a title-winning run in Doha, he reached the quarterfinals in Bali, Castelo Branco, and Elvas (ITF events). The youngster also entered the qualifiers in Geneva, but lost to Sebastian Ofner in the first round.
Borg is making his fifth appearance in the Stockholm Open this year. He avenged his recent loss by defeating Ofner in the opening round, 6-3, 6-4. The 22-year-old will be eager to impress in his home ground.
Shapovalov vs Leo Borg head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 0-0.
Denis Shapovalov vs Leo Borg odds
All odds are sourced by Oddscheker.
Denis Shapovalov vs Leo Borg prediction
Shapovalov couldn't make the headlines during the Asian swing last month. He has a great chance to capture his third title of the season in Stockholm. The Canadian has a steady all-around game and needs to be more optimistic on the court.
Borg, on the contrary, has reached the second round in Stockholm for the first time in five years. He's constantly improving his game and needs to keep at it to make his mark. The Swedish pro likes to play a patient brand of tennis and relies on his forehand a bit too much.
Considering their record on the main tour and experience at the highest level, Shapovalov will be a clear favorite to come out to top. The Canadian should be able to absorb the early pressure from the youngster and provide the killer blow in the second round.
Pick: Shapovalov to win in straight sets.
Denis Shapovalov vs Leo Borg betting tips
Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.
Tip 2: Shapovalov to register more winners than Borg.