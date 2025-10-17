Diana Shnaider vs Ekaterina Alexadrova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Ningbo Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Diana Shnaider vs (4) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: October 18, 2025

Tournament: Ningbo Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Yinzhou Tennis Center, Ningbo, China

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Diana Shnaider vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

Shnaider at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Diana Shnaider will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals of the Ningbo Open.

Shnaider has had a modest season so far. After a third-round exit in Melbourne, she reached the quarterfinals in Rome and Queen's Club. The Russian also captured the title in Monterrey and reached the last 16 in Seoul.

Shnaider entered Ningbo after a first-round exit in Wuhan. She started her campaign by cruising past Xiyu Wang and Karolina Muchova in the first two rounds. She then brushed aside Zhu Lin in the quarterfinals, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Alexandrova at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Ekaterina Alexandrova has entered the top 10 of the WTA rankings this year. After a title-winning run in Linz, she secured runner-up finishes in Monterrey and Seoul. The Russian also reached the last 16 in Wuhan, but lost to Jessica Pegula in three sets.

Alexandrova has been clinical in the Ningbo Open so far. After a dominant win over Yuan Yue, she defeated McCartney Kessler in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-3. The fourth seed has yet to drop a set at the Ningbo Open.

Diana Shnaider vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 1-1. Shnaider won their most recent encounter in the 2025 Monterrey Open this year.

Diana Shnaider vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Diana Shnaider +175 +3.5 (-125) Over 21.5 (-115) Ekaterina Alexander -200 -3.5 (-110) Under 21.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Diana Shnaider vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Despite winning the title in Monterrey, Shnaider would've expected to do better this year. The Russian hardly made a significant impact at the Majors and entered Ningbo after a three-match losing streak on tour.

Alexandrova, meanwhile, will feel gutted to have lost two finals since August. The 30-year-old has been consistent throughout the season and will be tough to beat in the semifinal.

Both players like to express themselves on the court and are known for their offensive game. Considering their counter-punching ability and match-fitness in the last few weeks, Alexandrova should be able to stay alive and enter the finals.

Pick: Alexandrova to win in three sets.

Diana Shnaider vs Ekaterina Alexandrova betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.

Tip 2: Alexandrova to register more winners than Shnaider

