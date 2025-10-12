Diana Shnaider vs Wang Xiyu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Ningbo Open 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (7) Diana Shnaider vs (WC) Wang Xiyu
Date: October 13, 2025
Tournament: Ningbo Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Yinzhou Tennis Center, Ningbo, China
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Outdoor hard
Prize Money: $164,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TSN
Diana Shnaider vs Wang Xiyu preview
2023 runner-up Diana Shnaider will face local favorite Wang Xiyu in the first round of this week's Ningbo Open on Monday (October 13).
Although Shnaider did secure her fifth career title at the 2025 Abierto GNP Seguros two months ago, she has struggled with her consistency at hardcourt tournaments this season. Having won back-to-back matches at only three of her 18 tour-level events on the surface, the World No. 18 will have a point to prove at the Ningbo Open.
Seeded seventh, the 21-year-old will face former World No. 49 Xiyu, who has received a wildcard entry into the 500-level event in Ningbo. The Chinese recently fell outside the top 100 WTA rankings, which means she also has a chip on her shoulder this week. While her younger opponent is a former finalist at the tournament (having lost to Ons Jabeur in the 2023 final), the 24-year-old has a mediocre 1-2 record here.
Diana Shnaider vs Wang Xiyu head-to-head
Xiyu leads Shnaider 2-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Chinese defeated the Russian without the loss of a single set at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2023 Guangzhou Open.
Diana Shnaider vs Wang Xiyu odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Diana Shnaider vs Wang Xiyu prediction
Shnaider is one of the most accurate players on the WTA Tour currently, with her serve and forehand being two of her biggest weapons. The seventh seed's flat groundstrokes are also well-suited to the fast-paced hardcourts in Ningbo. That said, her lefty advantage might be somewhat counteracted by Xiyu, who herself plays left-handed.
The Chinese wildcard gained momentum on the back of her WTT W75 triumph in Lexington, USA two months ago. The triumph ensured that she got a wildcard at several tournaments during this year's Asian swing but it may not go any further than that considering Shnaider's superior big-match playing experience.
While Xiyu has crafty shots from both wings, she will likely be overpowered by Shnaider in their Ningbo Open first-round clash on Monday.
Pick: Shnaider to win in straight sets.
Diana Shnaider vs Wang Xiyu betting tips
Tip 1: Result - Shnaider to win in straight sets.
Tip 2: Xiyu to win at least seven games.
Tip 3: Match to not last more than 21 games.