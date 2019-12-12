Diriyah Tennis Cup Day 1: Preview and predictions

Nurein Ahmed Preview 12 Dec 2019, 15:21 IST

Daniil Medvedev

The inaugural Diriyah Tennis Cup will kick off the Middle East tennis swing as eight top male players battle it out on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It is an exhibition event aimed at increasing the popularity of tennis in the region, and there is certainly no better way to do that than to host it during the Diriyah season - the renowned season for sports, entertainment and culture in Saudi Arabia.

This will be the first professional tennis tournament to be played in Saudi Arabia, but since the event is not part of the ATP tour, it will not offer any ranking points.

There will be a lot of tennis on Thursday, the opening day, and Russia's Daniil Medvedev will be the highest-ranked player in the eight-man field. Matches will start from the quarter-finals stage and the draw has thrown up some enticing and intriguing matches. Who will advance to the semifinals?

Here's a look at each match on Day 1:

Fabio Fognini vs John Isner

Fabio Fognini

Head-to-head: Fognini 0-2 Isner

The 2019 seasons of Fabio Fognini and John Isner differed strikingly, but both will be pretty pleased with how things ended. Fognini overcame a dismal run of form during the early quarter of the year with a sensational title win at the Monte Carlo Masters. That victory catapulted his rise to a top 10 breakthrough in August.

Although his form fluctuated between months, he came mighty close to clinching a place at the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals.

Isner on the other hand reached the final in Miami where he lost out to Roger Federer. The American injured his foot in that match which forced him out of action for nearly three months. He did return in time for the grass season and won the Newport crown for the fourth time in his career.

That was the highlight of Isner's year and it was a result that quite possibly ensured he will remain a top 20 player for the 10th consecutive year - an amazing feat indeed.

Isner will be a huge threat on the hard courts of Riyadh and given his good record against Fognini, he will likely ride his booming serve to go through.

Prediction: John Isner to win in three sets

Gael Monfils vs Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka

Head-to-head: Monfils 3-3 Wawrinka

The last time Gael Monfils and Stan Wawrinka met was in the final of the indoor hardcourt tournament in Rotterdam this year, where the Frenchman won in three sets.

Wawrinka is in the midst of a resurgence since undergoing double knee operation in 2017. The Swiss was slightly unfortunate not to claim a title in 2019, spurning a host of chances against Andy Murray in Antwerp, but he will be eager to return to the winners circle next year.

I fancy his chances to beat Monfils.

Prediction: Stan Wawrinka to win in three sets

Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Jan-Lennard Struff

Head-to-head: Medvedev 3-0 Struff

Daniil Medvedev enjoyed a spectacular rise in 2019, winning two ATP Masters 1000 titles as well as reaching his first Grand Slam final at the US Open - where he narrowly missed out on the title to Rafael Nadal in an epic tussle.

The Russian was a big success story this year and it will fascinating to see how he fares at the Australian Open in 2020.

Medvedev will open his Diriyah campaign against the big-serving German Jan-Lennard Struff, who also enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2019. Struff will feel very much a wildcard in this tournament given that he is the lowest-ranked player in the field, but if he can show off his power and accuracy he can do some damage.

That said, all factors considered - including Medvedev's athletic abilities - it is hard to see Struff stopping the Russian here.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets

David Goffin vs Lucas Pouille

David Goffin

Head-to-head: Goffin 1-3 Pouille

The last quarterfinal match will see David Goffin meet Lucas Pouille for their fifth meeting. Historically, Pouille has had the upper hand in this rivalry, winning three against the Belgian. Goffin's only win came in a Davis Cup rubber in 2017, and they have since not met on tour.

It is hard to call this one, but Goffin is carrying some momentum from his strong showing in the second half of the 2019 season and might just edge it.

Prediction: David Goffin to win in two close sets.