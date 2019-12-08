Diriyah Tennis Cup Preview: Daniil Medvedev leads strong 8-man field

Daniil Medvedev will feature in the inaugural Diriyah Tennis Cup

The Diriyah Tennis Cup will be the first-ever professional tennis tournament to be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with eight of the top men's players on the ATP circuit taking part in the event including World No. 5 and 2019 US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev.

The tournament will be held in the outskirts of Riyadh at the Diriyah Arena from December 12-14. The Diriyah Arena was the stage of the heavyweight Boxing contest between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz, who battled it out in a rematch for the world heavyweight title.

The three-day tennis tournament will form part of the Middle East tennis swing which will kick start the new season. The Diriyah Tennis Cup will also form part of the country's efforts to ramp up its bid to stage major sporting and entertainment events.

The tournament will not be part of the ATP Tour which means that players will not receive ranking points for their efforts.

“Hosting top-tier international tennis in Saudi Arabia for the very first time is another momentous sporting occasion for Saudi Arabia. It is hugely exciting to confirm our final line-up of world class tennis stars from so many different countries that fans in the Kingdom cannot wait to get close to,” said Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia.

The Diriyah season is usually a month-long celebration of international sports, entertainment events and culture in Saudi Arabia.

Who will play the Diriyah Tennis Cup?

Daniil Medvedev (World No. 5)

Gael Monfils (World No. 10)

Fabio Fognini (World No. 12)

David Goffin (World No. 11)

Stan Wawrinka (World No. 16)

John Isner (World No. 19)

Lucas Pouille (World No. 22)

Jan-Lennard Struff (World No. 35)

When will it happen?

The tournament will be played in Saudia Arabia at the Diriyah Arena from December 12-14.