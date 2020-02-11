Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak reach the quarterfinals of the New York Open

Divij Sharan and Kiwi partner Artem Sitak got the better of top-seeded American-Croat duo Austin Krajicek and Franko Skugor

India's second-highest ranked doubles player Divij Sharan and Kiwi partner Artem Sitak got the better of top-seeded American-Croat duo Austin Krajicek and Franko Skugor in the first round of the New York Open to advance to the quarter-finals at the NYCB Live on Long Island.

The Indian pair churned out a hard-fought and evenly contested first set of 7-6 before sailing to a 6-3 victory in the second set.

"It feels great to be back in the winning column. Sitak and I have been building on our cohesion and I think the results are starting to follow. We have a tough test ahead in the quarter-finals but we are ready and confident," said Sharan after the match as per news18.

Sharan and Sitak will now face either the French-American pair of Ugo Humbert and Jackson Withrow or the All-American duo of Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka in the quarter-finals.

The New York Open is an ATP indoor hardcourt tennis tournament held in Uniondale, New York, United States. The event is organised at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The tournament was created in 2018 to replace the Memphis Open, which was cancelled due to lack of sponsorship.