Does Carlos Alcaraz's brother Jaime play tennis? Everything to know about the World No. 2's youngest sibling

Carlos Alcaraz's youngest brother Jaime Alcaraz is also a tennis prodigy and is already being tipped off for big things in the future.

Jaime is the youngest of four children to parents Carlos Snr. and Virginia Garfia, born after Alvaro, Carlos and Sergio. The 12-year-old is already showing tremendous progress in his young career and has been taking part in numerous top junior events.

Last year, he won the Rafa Nadal Tour event in Madrid in July. The tour is a charity tennis circuit that was brought into inception in 2014 by former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal's foundation.

Seeded fourth in the under-12 boys' category, Jaime won all five matches en route to the title. He plowed through two three-setters back-to-back in the semis and finals, winning them both via match tiebreaks.

His success was reminiscent of that of his older brother at the event. Carlos Alcaraz also played in the event seven years ago, winning it twice - in the under-12 division in 2015 and in the under-14 division in 2016.

Jaime has twice been invited to play in the IMG Future Stars exhibition event. The event is held in April every year in Greece.

Jaime, a regular fixture in his older brother's box at matches, was also spotted alongside World No. 4 Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon last year.

Carlos Alcaraz quipped in an interview last year that his brother has the better forehand out of the two. He also went on to concede that Jaime's idol was Dominic Thiem, and not him!

Jaime put the 2020 US Open champion on notice when he left him impressed with a clip of one of his games. Thiem, taken aback by his quality, showered the youngster with praise.

While it is too early to tell if Jaime will join Alcaraz on tour, going by his pedigree and current run of form, he seems to be on the right path.

Carlos Alcaraz chasing his first Australian Open title

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Into the second week at the Australian Open for the first time in his career, Carlos Alcaraz will be looking to win his first title in Melbourne.

He reached the fourth round on Saturday, January 20, after opponent Shang Juncheng was forced to retire midway through the third set. Alcaraz, however, looked ruthless in the early stages of the game, leading 6-1, 6-1, 1-0 when Juncheng retired.

Up next in his path is unseeded Miomir Kecmanovic. The Serbian stunned 14th seed Tommy Paul in the previous round, clawing back from a set down to win a thrilling five-setter.

Alcaraz could face either Alexander Zverev or Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals provided he wins his fourth-round encounter. A mouth-watering semifinal clash with No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev looks a distant possibility currently, but we could very well be treated to it.

Should all go as expected, we could see him go head-to-head with World No. 1 and 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in the final.