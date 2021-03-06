Doha 2021: Borna Coric vs Malek Jaziri preview, head-to-head & prediction | Qatar ExxonMobil Open

Match details

Fixture: (8) Borna Coric vs [WC] Malek Jaziri

Date: 8 March 2021

Tournament: Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2021

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $787,930

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Eurosport

Advertisement

Borna Coric vs Malek Jaziri preview

Borna Coric looked in fine form as he beat Kei Nishikori at Rotterdam

World No. 26 Borna Coric will be looking to continue his good start to the 2021 season when he takes on Tunisia's Malek Jaziri in the first round of the Qatar Open.

Coric had fallen out of the top 30 in early 2020, but he made a resurgence at the US Open. The Croat famously saved six match points in a comeback victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round, before going on to reach his maiden Slam quarterfinal - where he lost to eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev.

Coric had a disappointing European clay swing after that, but he did reach the final of the ATP 500 event in St. Petersburg where he went down to Andrey Rublev. The 24-year-old, who is seeded eighth in Doha this week, seems to be slowly getting back to his best level over the last couple of months.

Coric is currently competing in Rotterdam, where he beat former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori in two tough sets to advance to the semifinals.

Advertisement

World No. 261 Malek Jaziri, meanwhile, has not enjoyed any good results on the tour lately. His best recent result came in 2018, when he finished as the runner-up to Japan's Taro Daniel at the Istanbul Open.

Borna Coric vs Malek Jaziri head-to-head

Borna Coric leads Malek Jaziri in the head-to-head by a 1-0 margin. The Croat had defeated Jaziri in three sets at the 2018 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Borna Coric vs Malek Jaziri prediction

Malek Jaziri hits a forehand

Borna Coric seems to be on his way back now, having added some new wrinkles to his game. Of late Coric has been using his inside-out forehand well, making his opponents stretch further once they're pulled out wide by the Croat's precise backhand.

Malek Jaziri meanwhile is a more aggressive player, who constantly looks to dominate rallies with big hits. But that also makes him susceptible to coughing up untimely unforced errors on occasion.

Given the absence of any other defining attributes in his game, Jaziri might be easy pickings for Coric in Doha.

Prediction: Borna Coric to win in straight sets.