Doha 2021: Jennifer Brady vs Anett Kontaveit preview, head-to-head & prediction | Qatar Total Open

Match details

Fixture: Jennifer Brady vs Anett Kontaveit

Date: 1 March 2021

Tournament: Qatar Total Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Jennifer Brady vs Anett Kontaveit preview

After a sensational run at the Australian Open, where she finished as the runner-up, Jennifer Brady will now face Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit in the first round of the Qatar Total Open.

Brady’s 2021 campaign began on a poor note, as she lost in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Open. But the American showed improvement at the Grampians Trophy, where she made the semifinals.

Brady followed that up with her maiden Grand Slam final appearance, but couldn't convert it into a maiden Major title as she lost to Naomi Osaka. The 25-year-old has had several remarkable runs since the resumption of the tour last year, including the title at the 2020 Top Seed Open in Lexington.

The 113rd-ranked Anett Kontaveit, meanwhile, had a somewhat similar start to 2021 as Brady.

An opening round defeat at Abu Dhabi was followed by an unbeaten run at the Grampians Trophy. Kontaveit ended up sharing the title with Ann Li, after the final had to be canceled due to severe delays.

But Kontaveit couldn't carry that form to the Australian Open, where she suffered a third-round defeat to Shelby Rogers.

Jennifer Brady vs Anett Kontaveit head-to-head

Anett Kontaveit leads Jennifer Brady in the head-to-head

Anett Kontaveit leads Jennifer Brady 1-0 in the head-to-head. The two played each other in the 2018 edition of Wimbledon, with the Estonian winning 6-2, 7-6(4).

Jennifer Brady vs Anett Kontaveit prediction

Based on current form, Jennifer Brady is among the most dangerous players on the WTA tour. The American has proven herself to be a player that you can never count out.

The match-up against Anett Kontaveit is also favorable for Brady. The Estonian tends to struggle against powerful shot-making, and doing exactly that is Brady's biggest strength.

Brady is likely to feast on Kontaveit’s relatively weaker second serve, and she also boasts of better defense than the Estonian. Blessed with a gigantic first serve and an even bigger forehand, Brady has the raw power to blow pretty much anyone off the court.

Kontaveit is a big hitter in her own right, but she often struggles to finish off points when put under pressure. And that could prove costly against a player of Brady’s caliber.

Prediction: Jennifer Brady to win in three sets.