Doha 2021: Karolina Pliskova vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head & prediction | Qatar Total Open

Match details

Fixture: (2) Karolina Pliskova vs Ons Jabeur

Date: 3 March 2021

Tournament: Qatar Total Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Match timing: Approx. 8 pm local time, 10.30 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Karolina Pliskova vs Ons Jabeur preview

The 2021 Qatar Open will see second seed Karolina Pliskova take on Ons Jabeur in a repeat of the Round of 16 match from last year. Jabeur had scored an upset win over her more fancied opponent back then, and she enters this contest hopeful of repeating the result.

For Pliskova, this match comes as a shot at course correction. The Czech has been going through a poor patch of form, to say the least; she hasn't made a quarterfinal since September last year, and will be keen on changing that.

Ons Jabeur

Jabeur, on her part, has looked in good form heading into the Middle East swing. The Tunisian started the year by breaking into the top 30 of the world rankings, and has staged a couple of solid runs since.

Advertisement

Following her third round loss to Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open, Jabeur decided to withdraw from the remaining events Down Under. She flew straight to Doha, and has been trying to acclimatize herself with the conditions.

The 26-year-old looked sharp in her opening round win over Anna Blinkova, and could pose a serious threat to Pliskova on Wednesday.

Karolina Pliskova vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

Karolina Pliskova will be keen on avoiding the result from last year.

Karolina Pliskova and Ons Jabeur have split their previous two meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock. Both of their encounters have come on outdoor harcourts, and both have gone the distance.

Karolina Pliskova vs Ons Jabeur prediction

Karolina Pliskova is the favorite on paper heading into this contest, but her recent form fails to inspire much confidence. In fact, it is Ons Jabeur who has looked the stronger of the two at the start of the new season.

The Tunisian has been involved in a couple of tight matches already, and found a way to come out on top both times. Jabeur does suffer from the occasional lapses in concentration and can at times overuse the dropshot, but she has been able to raise her level at the right time in these close encounters.

Advertisement

For Pliskova, the serve will be the key in this match. She will need to keep things simple and try and put in as many first serves as she can, without giving anything away for free.

With the crowds firmly backing her, Jabeur will look to take things into her own hands. And if the Czech doesn't raise her game and play aggressively, she could well be staring at another upset.

Prediction: Ons Jabeur to win in three sets.