Doha 2021: Petra Kvitova vs Anett Kontaveit preview, head-to-head & prediction | Qatar Total Open

Match details

Fixture: (4) Petra Kvitova vs Anett Kontaveit

Date: 4 March 2021

Tournament: Qatar Total Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Match timing: 2.30 pm local time, 5 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Petra Kvitova vs Anett Kontaveit preview

Petra Kvitova needed just over an hour to dispatch Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in her second-round match at the 2021 Qatar Open on Wednesday.

Coming off an underwhelming Australian Open series, Kvitova looked much shaper in her match against Pavlyuchenkova. She hit a total of 31 winners en-route the 6-1, 6-3 victory, and awaiting her in the quarterfinals now is Estonia's Anett Kontaveit.

Anett Kontaveit

Unlike Kvitova, Kontaveit has gotten off to a solid start to the new season. She has a semifinal showing at the Grampians Trophy to her name, in addition to a third-round appearance at the Australian Open.

Playing in Qatar, the Estonian has scored wins over Australian Open runner-up Jennifer Brady and three-time Major winner Angelique Kerber already. Kontaveit has been dominant in her matches, having dropped just eight games in the first two rounds.

Kontaveit also enjoys playing in these conditions, and in the past she has caused plenty of trouble to Kvitova through her strong counterpunching abilities.

Petra Kvitova vs Anett Kontaveit head-to-head

Petra Kvitova looked strong in the baseline department during the first round.

Petra Kvitova leads Anett Kontaveit in the head-to-head with a 4-2 margin. The Czech has also taken the two of the duo's three hardcourt meetings, but it was Kontaveit who won their last match to be played on the surface (2019 Brisbane International).

Petra Kvitova vs Anett Kontaveit prediction

Petra Kvitova enters this contest as the favorite on paper, but she will need to play her best to fend off an increasingly dangerous-looking opponent.

The Czech did deliver a clinical performance in her match against Pavlyuchenkova, where she dictated a majority of the rallies from the baseline. She was also able to improve her serving numbers, something that she was struggling with at the start of the season.

That said, Kvitova faces a tricky customer in Anett Kontaveit. The Estonian has a solid baseline game of her own and plays a generally aggressive game. But since partnering with Nigel Sears in 2018, she has a developed a solid counterpunching style - which is something that Kvitova often struggles against.

Kontaveit will definitely look to turn this into a physical affair, and the onus will be on Kvitova to find a way to keep the rallies short. The Czech will also need to keep her concentration levels up throughout the match, or she could find herself staring at trouble.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in two tight sets.