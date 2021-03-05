Doha 2021: Petra Kvitova vs Garbine Muguruza preview, head-to-head & prediction | Qatar Total Open

Petra Kvitova

Match details

Fixture: (4) Petra Kvitova vs Garbine Muguruza

Date: 6 March 2021

Tournament: Qatar Total Open 2021

Round: Finals

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Match timing: 6 pm local time, 8.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Petra Kvitova vs Garbine Muguruza preview

Petra Kvitova withstood a spirited effort from the in-form Jessica Pegula on Friday to book her spot in the summit clash of the 2021 Qatar Open.

This is the third Doha final for the Czech; she had won the title back in 2018 after getting the better of Garbine Muguruza. Kvitova will once against face the Spaniard, who was given a walkover by Victoria Azarenka in their last four match.

Garbine Muguruza

Before that, however, Muguruza was solid in all her matches. She opened her campaign by beating the in-form Veronika Kudermetova, and then took out the defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the Round of 16.

The Spaniard peaked in her quarterfinal match, where she dispatched Greece's Maria Sakkari for the loss of just four games.

Muguruza has exuded confidence in most parts of her game, especially her serve. On Saturday she will once again have to rely on her big serve to win quick points against an increasingly confident-looking Kvitova.

Petra Kvitova vs Garbine Muguruza head-to-head

Petra Kvitova has put in strong numbers on return throughout the week.

Petra Kvitova leads Garbine Muguruza in the head-to-head by a comfortable 4-1 margin. While the Spaniard won the first of the duo's five meetings, the Czech has managed to completely flip the script in their rivalry since.

Petra Kvitova vs Garbine Muguruza prediction

Petra Kvitova's last win over Garbine Muguruza was in the final of the 2018 Qatar Open, and she will enter this match looking to repeat that result.

The Czech enjoys playing in Qatar; in fact, she had more match wins here than any other player in this year's draw. And while she wasn't in the best form at the start of the tournament, Kvitova took very little time to find her stride.

She has improved with each passing match, and looked especially menacing on return.

Protecting her serve well will be particularly crucial for Muguruza, who has struck the ball cleanly for the most part herself. The Spaniard has also had a day off following Azarenka's withdrawal, and will be well rested for the final.

Assuming that both women play at the level they have showcased all week, this could be a classic final in the making. But Muguruza will have to be careful to not let Kvitova get off to a quick start; if she is unable to do that, the Czech is likely to move from strength to strength and win a second title in Qatar.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in two tight sets.