Doha 2021: Taylor Fritz vs Nikoloz Basilashvili preview, head-to-head & prediction | Qatar ExxonMobil Open

Match details

Fixture: Taylor Fritz vs Nikoloz Basilashvili

Date: 12 March 2021

Tournament: Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $787,930

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Taylor Fritz vs Nikoloz Basilashvili preview

In the 2021 Qatar ExxonMobil Open on Thursday, two extraordinary quarterfinals produced some jaw-dropping tennis, leaving Taylor Fritz and Nikoloz Basilashvili to fight for a place in Saturday's final.

Taylor Fritz and Nikoloz Basilashvili both staged sensational comebacks in their respective matches against Denis Shapovalov and Roger Federer. Fritz and Basilashvili returned from a set down to eliminate the Canadian and the Swiss respectively.

Denis Shapovalov began the match against Fritz in the best way possible, winning all of his points on serve to take the opening set. After going 24/24 on his serve, many expected Shapovalov to make short work of Taylor Fritz.

However, the American had other ideas as he came back in roaring style, winning four of the Canadian's first six service points in the second set. After that, there was no stopping Taylor Fritz as he engineered his way to a 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 victory over the higher-ranked Canadian.

Fritz has proven himself to be the player to beat in Doha, ousting the likes of Lorenzo Sonego, David Goffin and Denis Shapovalov, all of whom are exceptional players on the harder surface.

Even though the courts are reportedly a tad slower this year, the American has taken that in his stride, summoning the extra bit of raw power to outhit his opponents.

Next in line for Fritz will be Nikoloz Basilashvili, who knocked out comeback-man Roger Federer, prevailing, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Nikoloz Basilashvili after beating Roger Federer

The Swiss began in exceptional fashion, breaking the Georgian early to race to a 3-1 lead before closing the opening set in his favor. However, Basilashvili brought out his big guns in the second set, consistently unleashing the bazookas past Federer's racket.

Basilashvili hit big against Federer but, more importantly, played smartly to survive a late onslaught from the fatigued 39-year-old in the decider. The Georgian saved a match point on his serve at 4-5 before holding on, breaking the Swiss' serve and closing out the match.

Taylor Fritz vs Nikoloz Basilashvili head-to-head

Taylor Fritz leads Nikoloz Basilashvili by 1-0 in the head-to-head. Their only meeting took place at Chengdu in 2017, with the American triumphing in three sets.

Taylor Fritz vs Nikoloz Basilashvili prediction

With the way Fritz and Basilashvili got the better of their opponents in the quarterfinals, we are in for a very closely fought semifinal on Thursday. Both players can serve big and brandish even bigger groundstrokes but can also be woefully erratic at times.

Taylor Fritz's serve has improved with each match in Doha, which is likely to hold him in good stead against Basilashvili. The American also has an extra bit of power in his groundstrokes that can draw out errors more frequently from the Georgian.

High in spirits after beating Federer, Basilashvili will look to make it four wins on the trot. But Fritz's form and firepower will likely stand tall in the face of the Georgian.

Prediction: Taylor Fritz to win in three sets.