Doha 2021: Victoria Azarenka vs Elina Svitolina preview, head-to-head & prediction | Qatar Total Open

Fixture: (1) Elina Svitolina vs (8) Victoria Azarenka

Date: 4 March 2021

Tournament: Qatar Total Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Match timing: Not before 6 pm local time, 8.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Victoria Azarenka vs Elina Svitolina preview

Top seed Elina Svitolina will meet two-time Slam champion Victoria Azarenka in a blockbuster quarterfinal at the 2021 Qatar Open on Thursday.

Svitolina advanced to her third WTA quarterfinal of the year as she blew away the 84th-ranked Misaki Doi 6-1, 6-2 in her Doha opener. The Ukrainian has been a model of consistency so far this season, having also made the last-eight stage at Abu Dhabi and the Gippsland Trophy.

Elina Svitolina

The Australian Open, however, was an exception as Svitolina crashed out in the Round of 16. The 26-year-old squandered a first-set lead in that match, ultimately going down to the spirited Jessica Pegula in three sets.

Svitolina can't afford to relax after her breezy opening win in Doha, as she next faces a player who has won the title here two times before (in 2012 and 2013).

Victoria Azarenka didn't have the best of starts to the 2021 season, unlike Svitolina, but she has been gaining momentum with each match in Doha. The former World No. 1 has recorded a couple of commanding wins so far to sail into the quarterfinals.

After wallopping Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-2, 6-3 in the first round, the two-time Australian Open champion swatted aside Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday.

Victoria Azarenka vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head

Victoria Azarenka has a flawless 3-0 record in her head-to-head with Elina Svitolina.

Their first ever face-off incidentally took place on the hardcourts of Doha, back in 2015. The Belarusian had to dig deep in that match for a 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-1 win.

Their last meeting was at Rome in 2019, where again the two battled hard for three sets before Azarenka pulled out a 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 win.

Victoria Azarenka vs Elina Svitolina prediction

Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka came into the Doha tournament on the back of a shocking first-round exit at the Australian Open. But while it has taken her some time to find her rhythm this year, the 2020 US Open runner-up looks in the groove now.

With the Belarusian coming back to form, this seems like an enthralling contest in the making. Both Victoria Azarenka and Elina Svitolina like to play from the baseline, and have a strong return game. Another similarity between the two is that the backhand is the stronger wing for each.

The fact that two out of their three showdowns went the distance is a testament to how evenly the two players are matched.

The footwork, athleticism and anticipation skills of both Azarenka and Svitolina will be tested in this match, which will likely have some relentless baseline exchanges. But Svitolina does tend to recoil into a defensive shell under pressure, which could tilt the balance towards Azarenka.

Prediction: Victoria Azarenka to win in three sets.