Doha 2021: Victoria Azarenka vs Laura Siegemund preview, head-to-head & prediction | Qatar Total Open

Match details

Fixture: (8) Victoria Azarenka vs Laura Siegemund

Date: 3 March 2021

Tournament: Qatar Total Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Victoria Azarenka vs Laura Siegemund preview

Eighth seed and former champion Victoria Azarenka locks horns with the tricky Laura Siegemund in the second round of the 2021 Qatar Open on Wednesday.

After a resurgent 2020 season, Azarenka has had an underwhelming start to the new year. A first-round Australian Open exit was a big let-down for someone who won the Cincinnati Open last year and also reached the finals at the US Open and the Ostrava Open.

Azarenka would be keen to improve on her 2021 record, especially since she is now playing one of her most successful tournaments. The two-time Grand Slam champion clinched the title at the Qatar Open in 2012 and 2013, and reached the final in 2015 too.

Azarenka opened her Doha campaign on Monday with a commanding 6-2, 6-3 win over Svetlana Kuznetsova. The former World No. 1 now faces the 34th-ranked Laura Siegemund, who is coming off an upset win over World No. 23 Elena Rybakina.

Laura Siegemund

Siegemund's gritty 7-6(7), 7-6(5) victory over Rybakina is her fourth in Doha this week, after having coming through the qualifiers. The German is striking the ball very well right now; she has bounced back brilliantly after a poor start to the season that saw her win just two matches in four events.

Siegemund can pose quite a challenge to Azarenka with her variety, especially since she has beaten the Belarusian previously.

Victoria Azarenka vs Laura Siegemund head-to-head

Laura Siegemund leads Victoria Azarenka 1-0 in their head-to-head, having won their solitary encounter at the 2019 Australian Open. Azarenka took the first set in a tiebreak but the German came roaring back to complete a 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-2 win.

Victoria Azarenka vs Laura Siegemund prediction

Victoria Azarenka

Laura Siegemund is precisely the kind of player that Victoria Azarenka usually struggles against. Siegemund doesn't engage in too many baseline rallies, something that the Belarusian thrives in. Instead, the German likes to come forward and finish points at the net, robbing Azarenka of her precious rhythm.

That said, Siegemund's serve isn't the strongest element of her game. A solid returner like Azarenka will look to pounce the moment her opponent misses a first serve.

Siegemund's forehand is also a liability on occasion, and can leak a few too many errors under pressure. Azarenka will look to break that wing down to gain an early foothold in the match.

Besides, the two-time Doha champion is well-rested, while Siegemund has been playing non-stop this week. If the match goes the distance, the fatigue factor could be decisive in turning the tide towards Azarenka.

Prediction: Victoria Azarenka to win in three sets.