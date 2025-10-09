Dominic Stricker vs Matej Dodig preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips| Open de Roanne 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (Q) Dominic Stricker vs Matej Dodig

Date: October 10, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Open de Roanne

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Roanne, France

Category: ATP 100 Challenger

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: € 145,250

Dominic Stricker vs Matej Dodig preview

In Picture: Stricker in action (Getty)

One of the quarterfinals at the 2025 Open de Roanne will be between Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker and Croatia's Matej Dodig.

Trending

Stricker's 2025 season on the main Tour has been unimpressive, as the Swiss player's best result has been a second-round appearance in his home event in Gstaad. He has fared better on the Challenger Tour and ITF Tours, as he reached one Challenger semifinal at Francavilla, and had a couple of runner-up finishes at ITF events in Trimbach and Santa Margherita di.

At the Open de Roanne, Stricker began with wins over Leo Raquillet and David Jorda Sanchis in the qualifying rounds to get into the main draw. He began his campaign with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win over Chris Rodesch in the first round, after which he caused a massive upset, winning 6-4, 6-4 against the top seed, Jacob Fearnley, in the second round.

Matej Dodig has extensively played on the Challenger Tour in 2025, having won and lost the same number of matches in the season. His best result was winning the Trieste Challenger as a qualifier, where he won against Thiago Augustin Tirante in the final.

Barring that title in Trieste, Dodig has reached the semifinal at the Sofia 2 Challenger and at the ITF event in Bol. At the Open de Roanne, he began with a strong 6-4, 6-4 win over former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Christopher Eubanks in the first round, after which he won 6-3, 6-4 over eighth seed Francesco Passaro in the second round.

Dominic Stricker vs Matej Dodig head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Dominic Stricker vs Matej Dodig odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Dominic Stricker TBD TBD TBD Matej Dodig TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Dominic Stricker vs Matej Dodig prediction

Stricker has not won any singles title on the ATP Tour, but the Swiss player has reached four hard-court finals on the Challenger Tour, winning three titles. The last hard-court title came for him in Italy back in 2023.

Winning the Trieste Challenger is the only notable success that Dodig has had in professional tennis so far. The Croatian player has reached two hard-court finals on the ITF Tour, winning the title in Monastir last year.

Stricker is a former Top 100 player and just beat the No.1 seed and is therefore the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Stricker to win in three sets

Dominic Stricker vs Matej Dodig betting tips

Tip 1: Result- Stricker to win

Tip 2: Each player to win atleast one set

Tip 3: Match to have a minimum of 21 games

