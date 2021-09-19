Dominic Thiem continues recovery from wrist injury, shares pictures of himself training in the gym

Dominic Thiem is aiming to return to the court in 2022. The 28-year-old is currently recovering from a right wrist injury, and going by his recent Instagram activity, he appears to be making good use of his downtime.

Thiem damaged the tendons in his right wrist during his second-round match at the 2021 Mallorca Championships, a tune-up event to this year's Wimbledon. A few weeks later, the Austrian announced that he would be skipping the rest of the 2021 season.

Thiem has since seen his ranking dip to No. 8 in the world, and he might even fall outside the top 20 by the end of the season. Having said that, the Austrian is eager to compete for the big titles next year.

Thiem recently took to Instagram to post a few snaps of himself training with Technogym, a fitness company that caters to around 50 million people. Thiem can be seen exercising his lower body with a yellow elastic band in the first picture.

In the second picture, the Austrian can be seen performing lunges under the watchful eyes of his fitness coach Jez Green. Green, who has worked with the likes of Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev in the past, was roped in by Thiem earlier this year.

Dominic Thiem's younger brother Moritz Thiem made sure to poke fun at the former US Open champion in the comments section, saying: "Who is this statue"?

From the looks of things, Thiem appears to be keen to improve his strength and flexibility during his time away from tennis. The Austrian had uploaded a video of himself performing some hurdles a few weeks back.

The Austrian has been quite active on Instagram during his time away from tennis. A few days ago, he posted a picture of himself posing with his new dog.

Dominic Thiem is on track to return to the tour in 2022

Dominic Thiem has struggled with both physical and mental issues this year. The 28-year-old openly admitted that he lacked motivation in the wake of his US Open triumph. The Austrian's dismal 9-9 win-loss record on the tour is proof that he was not his usual self this year.

Having called time on his 2021 season, Thiem will be keen to bounce back strongly next year. A fresh and rejuvenated Thiem will certainly be a contender for most of the big titles in 2022.

Edited by Arvind Sriram