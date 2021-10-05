Dominic Thiem did not look at his cell phone even when he was left unattended during practice: Former coach Gunter Bresnik

In a recent interview with Kleine Zeitung, Dominic Thiem's former coach Gunter Bresnik hailed the Austrian's professionalism and work ethic. According to Bresnik, those two qualities are just as important as physical and technical ability on a tennis court.

Thiem parted ways with Bresnik back in 2019. The two were involved in a contentious lawsuit that was wrapped up and settled earlier this year. But that has not stopped Bresnik from speaking in glowing terms about his former charge.

According to Bresnik, Thiem's commitment to tennis even during practice sessions was second to none. The Austrian revealed that Thiem never looked at his phone for a single minute during training.

"Everyone can see that someone is playing good tennis. Of course, physical requirements such as speed or size are also criteria," Bresnik was quoted as telling by WeLoveTennis. "But for me, they are not the most decisive."

"If he (Dominic Thiem) was unattended for two minutes, he didn't look at his cell phone, on the contrary, he caught a ball, did some technical exercises, or played against the wall," he added.

During the course of the interview, Bresnik also elaborated on some of his favorite players on tour at the moment. The Austrian revealed he is a fan of Denis Shapovalov, Lorenzo Musetti and Holger Rune on the men's side, and Leylah Fernandez on the WTA tour.

"The player I like the most on the tour is Denis Shapovalov, because he plays the most attractive tennis for me," Bresnik said. "Lorenzo Musetti and Holger Rune are also interesting to me. On the ladies' side, I really like Fernandez, even though she lost in the US Open final. In terms of playing and technique, her performance is the most beautiful I have seen in a long time."

Dominic Thiem ended legal dispute with Gunter Bresnik in 2021

Gunter Bresnik (L) and Dominic Thiem

Gunter Bresnik took legal action against Dominic Thiem following their split in 2019. The 60-year-old sued the former US Open champion for €450,000 on the grounds that that he was entitled to a share of Thiem's income related to contracts that were signed when he acted in the capacity of his manager.

The pair had worked together for over 15 years prior to the suit. Bresnik and Thiem reached an out-of-court settlement in March this year after things turned ugly, with Thiem's father Wolfgang and Bresnik both taking digs at each other in the media.

José Morgado @josemorgado Interesting quote from Thiem about Bresnik, saying (with a smile) that they aren't working (at all anymore), they are okay but were never friends. Günter Bresnik surely the most important person of Domi's career. Interesting quote from Thiem about Bresnik, saying (with a smile) that they aren't working (at all anymore), they are okay but were never friends. Günter Bresnik surely the most important person of Domi's career. https://t.co/2hoQlxsiCQ

Also Read

Thiem now works with former Olympic medalist Nicolas Massu, while his father Wolfgang is also a part of the coaching staff.

The 28-year-old is currently sidelined due to a wrist injury he picked up during an ATP 250 event in Mallorca earlier this year. Thiem recently revealed that he would not need surgery on his wrist and that he is hoping to return to the tennis court soon.

Edited by Arvind Sriram