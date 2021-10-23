Dominic Thiem posts Instagram reel of his time at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center

Dominic Thiem recently posted a video on Instagram detailing his activities at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center near Thalgau, Austria.

The Austrian has spent time training at the center while recovering from his wrist injury. In the video, Thiem is seen entering the Performance Center, before grabbing a can of Red Bull. He is also seen enjoying a light workout on a treadmill.

The Red Bull Athlete Performance Center, which is open to all athletes currently under the Red Bull brand, includes wellness centers and fully-equipped gyms, among other facilities.

The center was set up by Red Bull to help athletes improve their understanding of how their bodies and minds work and find ways to reach peak performance.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Stokes, and Alphonso Davies have all received treatment and trained at the center.

Ideal infrastructure around me at the Red Bull APC: Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem outside the garage of Scuderia Alpha Tauri prior to the 2021 F1 Grand Prix of Spain

Dominic Thiem held a press conference earlier this month to issue an update on his injury and recovery process. The Austrian spoke highly of Red Bull's performance center, where he has been training ever since undergoing a stress test which ruled out the need for surgery.

"Today I played ten minutes of tennis again for the first time," Dominic Thiem was quoted as saying by Kleine Zeitung. "I have the ideal infrastructure there (Red Bull APC) to prepare myself for my comeback in the best possible way."

"I have to fight my way back step by step. Today I hit ten minutes with a softball, tomorrow maybe 15," he added.

Dominic Thiem has spent more than three months on the sidelines due to a wrist problem. The injury kept him out of Wimbledon, and also forced him to skip his title defense at the US Open and Indian Wells Masters.

Due to complications in his rehabilitation process, the 28-year-old had to wear a splint for more than eight weeks.

Thiem recently started light training without his splint, after confirming that he would not be needing surgery. The Austrian is currently on track to make a comeback in the 2022 season, and is scheduled to appear at tournaments in Abu Dhabi and Doha prior to the Australian swing.

As things stand, the 28-year-old is at risk of losing his place in the top 10 of the ATP rankings. Thiem is currently ranked 8, but with the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jannik Sinner, and Diego Schwartzman all less than 1000 points behind him, the Austrian could find himself outside the top 10 when he does return to the sport.

