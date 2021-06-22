Dominic Thiem receives wildcard into 2021 Hamburg Open, signs up for 2022 edition as well

Dominic Thiem has received a wildcard for the 2021 Hamburg European Open, an ATP 500 event scheduled to begin on July 12.

The Austrian, who withdrew from the Olympics this month, has signed up to play in the tournament next year as well.

In a statement issued by the organizers, Dominic Thiem said he was "very happy" to make his return to the claycourt event and that he hopes to win the title that eluded him in three previous participations.

"I'm very happy to be coming back to Hamburg. I hope to play a great tournament in front of the German crowd and I hope to lift the trophy for the first time," Dominic Thiem said in a statement.

Dominic Thiem has never been beyond the quarterfinals in Hamburg. He played in the German city for the first time in 2014, winning two matches before losing to Leonardo Mayer in the round-of-16.

The Austrian went one better in 2018, reaching the quarterfinals, where he lost to Nicolas Jarry. Thiem followed it up with another last-eight appearance in 2019, this time losing to eventual finalist Andrey Rublev.

Upto 3,500 spectators per day will be permitted to catch Dominic Thiem in action at 2021 Hamburg European Open

In a statement, organizers of the Hamburg European Open confirmed that up to 3,500 spectators would be allowed inside the venue each day. Fans will have to be either fully vaccinated, recovered, or tested negative for COVID-19.

"On Tuesday, the city of Hamburg made the decision to allow 3,500 spectators per day. Advance ticket sales for the 2021 European Open start this Wednesday (June 23 at 2 p.m.) via the online ticket shop on the tournament," the statement read.

Dominic Thiem has been in a slump since the beginning of the year, with mental and physical issues hampering his results. The 27-year-old will be looking to turn his fortunes around at Wimbledon, which begins next week.

