Dominic Thiem posts TikTok video revealing 5 things fans don't know about him, including his unusual source of eggs and his love for BTS

In a recent video on TikTok, Dominic Thiem revealed five things he feels his fans do not know about him. The Austrian disclosed that he is a Chelsea fan - which is actually not a big secret - and that he has pet chickens at home whose eggs he ends up consuming.

Thiem also revealed that he used to have a double-handed backhand when he first started playing tennis, and that his guilty pleasure is listening to One Direction and BTS songs. Thiem concluded the video by pointing out his life is much better without his splint.

Thiem's love for Chelsea is well-documented. The 28-year-old Austrian has often posted pictures on social media expressing his support for the West London club, and has even met several members of the team.

Thiem's revelation that he started playing with a double-handed backhand is not startling, considering the fact that he has spoken about it in the past. The Austrian previously revealed that his coach asked him to shift to a one-hander, which still does not come to him as naturally as most fans think.

The 2020 US Open champion has also previously spoken about his adoration for pop band ''One Direction.''

Dominic Thiem has been out of action since June

Dominic Thiem suffered a serious wrist injury at the ATP 250 event in Mallorca back in June, and has not competed on tour since.

A complication during his rehabilitation process meant that Thiem had to end his 2021 season having played only 18 tour-level matches, with a win-loss record of 9-9.

The Austrian also missed out on the defense of both of the biggest titles of his career at the US Open and Indian Wells.

However, Thiem recently issued a positive update regarding his injury. After taking off his splint and going through a stress test, the Austrian said he would not need surgery on his wrist, and could return to full training as early as November.

As such, Thiem will have his sights set on the 2022 Australian Open. The 28-year-old narrowly missed out on the trophy in 2020, losing a tight five-set final against Novak Djokovic. To succeed in Melbourne, however, he will need to be match-fit. The Austrian is planning to compete in a couple of tournaments in the Middle East in the lead-up to the year's first major.

Thiem will shed more light on his comeback plans in a press conference in Salzburg on Monday.

Edited by Arvind Sriram