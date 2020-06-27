Dominic Thiem's racquet choices over the years

Dominic Thiem has used racquets of major brands like Wilson, Head and Babolat in his career.

Thiem's present choice of racquet is the 3rd gen Babolat Pure Strike 18X20.

Dominic Thiem's career graph has seen an ascending trajectory in recent years. The World No. 3 seems in pole position to become the first man born in the 1990s to win a Grand Slam title, having come mighty close at the Australian Open 2020.

Over the course of his career, Dominic Thiem has used racquets manufactured by some leading names like Wilson, Head and Babolat. Thiem, unlike many others on tour, has been open to trying out not just different models in a particular brand, but different brands as well.

Wilson-Six One Team 95 - Dominic Thiem's racquet of choice in his junior days

At the junior level, Dominic Thiem preferred the popular American brand Wilson and used one of their best-selling models - the Wilson-Six One Team 95 Tennis Racquet. The racquet comes with a relatively small head size of 95 sq. inches.

With an unstrung weight of 289g, the Wilson Six One Team is a fairly light-weight racquet. The 18 x 20 string pattern on the Wilson Six One Team 95 gives stability and control and is a popular choice among junior players.

Many years after its launch, the racquet continues to be one of Wilson's top-selling models.

Dominic Thiem's second racquet of choice - Head Prestige MP

Dominic Thiem using the Head Prestige MP racquet at the 2014 French Open

After using the Wilson brand for many years, Dominic Thiem switched allegiance to Head and began using their popular model Head Prestige MP. This racquet comes with a larger head size of 98 sq. inches.

A 20 mm beam with a 18 X 20 string pattern provides great control. The racquet also features the innovative Graphene Touch ™ technology for incredible touch and a solid dampened feel.

The racquet is currently used by 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic. Here's a video review of the 2020 edition of this popular racquet.

Dominic Thiem's current racquet of choice - Babolat Pure Strike

Dominic Thiem joined French manufacturer Babolat in 2014 and has used the popular Babolat Pure Strike with 18×20 string pattern since. Thiem is presently using the 3rd Gen of the Babolat Pure Strike 18X20 model.

The head size of the racquet is 98 sq. inches. According to the Babolat website, "The 3rd gen Pure Strike displays 2 major cutting-edge technologies: c² pure feel ™ for a cutting-edge feel and Control Frame Technology ™ for unrivaled control and stability."

The makers claim this is the ideal racquet for offensive players, as it offers high degree of precision control.

When the 2nd gen of the Pure Strike was launched by Babolat in 2017, Thiem was the poster boy for it. The Austrian then switched over to the 3rd gen of the model when it was launched in 2019.

In 2019 Thiem experimented a lot with strings. Initially he was using the RPM Blast, before switching to RPM Blast Rough. Then he moved to the newly launched Babolat RPM Power 17 variant, which he has been using ever since.

In 2018, Thiem signed a six-year contract extension with the French-based Babolat, which will last until the end of 2024. Here's a video of Thiem speaking about his experience using the Babolat Pure Strike:

Irrespective of which racquet/strings Dominic Thiem uses, he is going to be a force to reckon with in 2020. Having achieved a career-high ranking of on the backdrop of some impressive performances - especially on hardcourt - Thiem will look to challenge the dominance of the Big 3 when the tour resumes in August.