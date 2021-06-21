Dominic Thiem says he "enjoys" playing on grass, hails "sensational" new partnership with management agency Kosmos

Dominic Thiem has struggled for form and fitness this year. The 27-year-old has failed to win a single title in 2021, and recently bowed out of Roland Garros in the first round against Pablo Andujar despite leading by two sets.

The Austrian will now shift his focus to grass, where he is set to compete in his first match since 2019 at the ATP 250 event in Mallorca.

Ahead of his opener against Adrian Mannarino, Thiem spoke about how his game was shaping up on the surface. The Austrian declared he liked playing on the grass, where results tend to be unpredictable.

"I really enjoy the grass, even though it has become slower than it used to be," Thiem told a news conference. "It's a different game - serve and volley are in the foreground. You can play very well and still just lose in two sets - it's all a bit of a surprise bag."

The World No. 5 recently joined hands with sports management company Kosmos, founded by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

Kosmos' new player agency will be headed by Thiem's former coach Galo Blanco, who is set to take on the role of the Austrian's new agent after he parted ways with long-time manager Herwig Straka earlier this month.

Thiem hailed the new partnership as "sensational" for both parties.

"This is a sensational thing for both sides. Only top people are at work," the Austrian asserted. "Galo Blanco made a big difference. He was my touring coach in 2018 when we had a great year together. The cooperation was really good for me. From now on he will do my management."

I can't say what I'll be doing before Cincinnati and Toronto: Dominic Thiem on his schedule

Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem, who withdrew from the Olympics this month, said he has not decided what his schedule will look like following Wimbledon, although he is sure he will play Masters 1000 events in Cincinnati and Toronto this year.

"The planning is not yet in place: The one thing is that I'll be playing Toronto and Cincinnati - I can't yet say what I'll be doing before that," the 27-year-old said.

Hi everybody,

I have some sad news to share with you all. After talking with my team and analysing the situation I have taken the very difficult decision to withdraw from competing in the Tokyo Olympics. — Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) June 17, 2021

