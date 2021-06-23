Dominic Thiem gives update on wrist injury he suffered in Mallorca, says he hopes to have a "clear diagnosis" after consulting a specialist

Dominic Thiem has issued an update on the right wrist injury he suffered during his second-round encounter against Adrian Mannarino at the ATP 250 event in Mallorca. The Austrian retired from the match while leading 5-2 in the first set, after hearing a "crack" in his wrist.

Thiem has now revealed that he underwent an MRI scan at a hospital in Mallorca late on Tuesday. However, the extent of the injury is still not known, and the 27-year-old will now travel to Barcelona to see a specialist.

"Yesterday during the match I had a problem with my wrist. I went immediately to do an MRI at the hospital in Palma de Mallorca. The results weren’t that clear and I have decided to go to Barcelona to check with a specialist," Thiem wrote on Twitter.

"I hope I can get the results and a clear diagnosis in the next days."

Dominic Thiem has had a dismal 2021 season, to say the least. The Austrian has been plagued by mental and physical problems all year, with his best finish being a semifinal run in Madrid.

The wrist injury also casts doubt over his participation at Wimbledon, which begins next week. With Rafael Nadal's withdrawal, Dominic Thiem has been handed a top-four seeding at the grasscourt Slam.

The 27-year-old was beaten in the first round of the 2019 edition by Sam Querrey and thus has plenty of points to gain in London.

"Let's hope it was a capsule injury" - Dominic Thiem's physio Alex Stober

Earlier on Tuesday, Dominic Thiem's physio Alex Stober revealed that the Austrian had "twisted" his right wrist. Stober, however, expressed uncertainty about whether there was any "structural damage"

"At the moment you can only guess. Dominic has sustained a wrist injury, a kind of twist," Stober said. "Now we have to clarify in the hospital whether there are any structural damage. We won't know anything else until later.

"Let's hope it was just a twist in the wrist with the carpal bone or maybe a capsule injury. At the moment we can only speculate," Stober admitted.

Thiem's latest injury could wreak havoc with his schedule. Earlier this week, the Austrian confirmed his participation in the Hamburg European Open. He is also due to play a full clay swing at Gstaad and Kitzbuhel.

