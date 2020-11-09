Dominic Thiem will be making his fifth consecutive appearance at the season-ending ATP Finals next week. The Austrian has never won the prestigious event, and will be hoping looking to win his maiden title this season.

Thiem came agonizingly close against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the title match last year, but eventually lost in a third-set tiebreak. The 27-year-old recalled that defeat in a recent interview, stressing that the result 'hurt'.

“I lost 6-7 in the final against Stefanos Tsitsipas, that hurt,” Thiem said.

Dominic Thiem then asserted that he is keen on getting past the finishing line this time around, no matter what it takes.

“This year I have to get everything out of the way to finish,” Thiem continued. “I want to convince at the Masters (ATP Finals)!”

The 27-year-old also gave his thoughts about playing under the unusual circumstances of a COVID year, given the newly-placed lockdown rules in the UK. This year's event will miss not just the fans, but also the supporting programs like the common player dinners.

Dominic Thiem is not too bothered by that though, as similar restrictions were in place at the Grand Slams as well. He went on to say that he would be solely focused on his tennis, irrespective of the conditions.

“Conditions (are) like last time at the Grand Slams, (I will have) full focus only on tennis,” Thiem asserted.

Dominic Thiem is currently in Vienna and is expected to depart for London on Wednesday, with the draw ceremony scheduled for Thursday. The Austrian is set to compete against Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Diego Schwartzman, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev for the coveted trophy.

Even if I weren't a tennis star, I would be very committed to protecting the environment and animals: Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem is an animal lover

Dominic Thiem had also spoken about his his concern for the environment in a recent interaction with L’Equipe. Thiem is well-known for his love of animals, having recently taken up the sponsorship of a baby Koala at the Schonbrunn Zoo in Vienna.

Thiem expressed his commitment towards environmental conservation, including the well-being of animals. He believes that as an athlete it is necessary for him to ‘set an example’.

“These topics mean a lot to me,” explained Thiem. “As an athlete, you set an example.”

Thiem also made it clear that he would have remained committed towards his ideals even if he wasn’t a ‘tennis star’.

“But even if I weren't a tennis star, I would be very committed to protecting the environment and animals,” Thiem added.